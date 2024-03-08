Cat-loving shoppers are aghast after a puss which used to greet customers at a Portslade supermarket has been evicted over health and safety fears.

Affectionately known as Lucy the Co-op cat, until recently the feline greeted customers on the floor mats in the entrance to the Mile Oak Road Co-op.

But last week, staff told shoppers they’d been told to make sure she remained outside after a complaint was made to the council’s environmental health department.

Now, some fear that Lucy is being put in danger by being moved into the car park.

Katharina Marcus posted on Facebook saying: “All was well in Mile Oak until I was informed by the Co-op staff yesterday that somebody had complained to environmental health about the cat and they had been ordered by management to ensure Lucy stays outside.

“This has led to Lucy’s life now being endangered as she has taken to greeting people in the car park instead, in the process of which she is not always safe around the cars.

“I put my feelers out on social media yesterday and feedback I got tells me that the community overwhelmingly wants the Co-op cat back in the shop.”

Animals are not permitted in the store, with the exception of assistance dogs.

A council spokesperson said: “National food safety laws require businesses to ensure adequate procedures are in place to prevent domestic animals from having access to places where food is prepared, handled or stored.

“This is to prevent any contamination of food.

“We have a legal duty to remind businesses of their responsibilities when we have reason to believe national food safety laws are not being followed.

“We cannot comment on individual cases.”

A spokesperson for Co-o said: “Co-op adheres to the highest standards, and takes its responsibilities towards food safety extremely seriously.”