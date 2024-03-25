JUDAS PRIEST + SAXON + URIAH HEEP – WEMBLEY ARENA, LONDON 21.3.24

Now when I was asked whether I would like to travel all the way into London and see three iconic bands in the form of Judas Priest, Saxon and Uriah Heep, I will not lie and say I jumped with joy. It was more with a ‘suppose I should check them out while I can’ mindframe. I mean, these are long running bands hailing from the ‘60s and ‘70s, a decade in which I was born in, and as far as I was aware, full of flares and glam rock. Not ‘heavy metal’ like these legends.

As Uriah Heep’s vocalist Bernie Shaw stated, we were going to watch 150 combined years of heavy metal history albeit with some slightly softer sounds than others. And with that statement, it makes sense why Wembley Arena had a slightly different seating arrangement to cover the demographic the bands were bringing in. Row after row of seating to take care of our old bones (yes even me) and to enable us older folks to be able to sit genteelly and watch the music unfold. Boy did they get that wrong.

No one told the fans and I can honestly say ,that from the beginning, all these supposedly more mature and ‘less mobile’ people were intent on standing and bouncing and punching their fists in the air to the sometimes incredibly fast pace of songs. Wembley Arena or the promoters misjudged their crowd. I did spot a number of very young Slayer and Judas Priest fans wandering around with their parents which brings some hope to the continuation of our live music scene.

This show is the last one in the ‘Metal Masters’ UK tour which is now visiting major venues in Europe. Good luck travelling with your motorbike Rob Halford (more on that later).

Uriah Heep

Usually you will find support acts tend to get a much poorer showing especially at bigger venues, but with an iconic band such as Uriah Heep up first, it was not surprising to see the venue, though not full, still looking busy and fans had made an effort to turn up early much to lead vocalist Bernie Shaw’s pleasure. I felt glad for them as this was the first time they had played Wembley since 1976.

The anticipation was there already from the fans, but when the band strolled on and the opening chords began for ‘Save Me Tonight’ a track from their latest album ‘Chaos & Colour’, the vibe immediately became apparent as ‘fun’. As a ‘Uriah Heep’ novice, hearing the notes and drumbeats weaving together made me start swaying and to be honest, was a surprise.

With tracks ranging from their 1970 song ‘Gypsy’, recorded before I was even a twinkle in my daddy’s eye, to their latest offering of ‘Hurricane’ from their current album, the rousing but very short set was such an enjoyable experience with Bernie and the band making a fantastic job of engaging with us all and bringing us along for the ride.

Mick Box gave us a fantastic solo during ‘Grazed By Heaven’ with how he picked his way and merged all those notes – soul lifting stuff.

Bernie told the crowd Mick Box would also introduce us to how they used to do heavy metal rock’n’roll back in the day with a stupendous guitar solo on their 1972 ‘Rainbow Demon’. I guess it was heavier?

We had superb solos from both Russell Gilbrook on drums and Phil Lanzon on keyboards for ‘Free ‘n’ Easy’ which had me bouncing. I love drums – definitely a drummer loving girl!

All in all, this was superb and a great start to the show. I am now converted and will definitely be checking them next time!

Uriah Heep:

Mick Box – guitars, backing vocals (1969–present)

Phil Lanzon – keyboards, backing vocals (1986–present)

Bernie Shaw – lead vocals (1986–present)

Russell Gilbrook – drums (2007–present)

Dave Rimmer – bass, backing vocals (2013–present)

Uriah Heep setlist:

‘Save Me Tonight’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos & Colour’ album)

‘Grazed By Heaven’ (from 2018 ‘Living The Dream’ album)

‘Rainbow Demon’ (from 1972 ‘Demons And Wizards’ album)

‘Hurricane’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos & Colour’ album)

‘Free ‘n’ Easy’ (from 1977 ‘Innocent Victim’ album)

‘Gypsy’ (from 1970 ‘…Very ‘Eavy …Very ‘Umble’ album)

‘Easy Livin’ ‘(from 1972 ‘Demons And Wizards’ album)

Exit: ‘Land Of Hope And Glory’ Arr. from ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ March No. 1

Saxon

After a rousing and fun set from Uriah Heap, there was a noticeable surge in numbers and suddenly there was a sea of Saxon wearing gentlemen visible amongst the crowd. I can imagine that for Saxon fans, this was an incredible moment as it was the first time Saxon had ever played Wembley in their 44 year long career. Biff Byford told us that all the way back in 1980 when on tour with Rainbow and just about to go on, one of the crew came up and told them Ritchie Blackmore had said he didn’t want them going on anymore. Second time lucky then guys?. The very full turnout was not bad for a first showing.

As shown with their opening track, a lot of the songs tonight were from their latest album ‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ and the fans lapped it up. As soon as the first note hit, there was not a single person left seated. Every fan was pumping their fists, jumping up and down, banging their heads and basically having the time of their lives and that was with just the first song.

When Biff shouted out to the crowd “Can you feel the power?”, the reaction was roof raising and they launched into a powerful rendition of ‘Power And The Glory’ from their 1983 album ‘Denim And Leather’. I am not really a Saxon fan to be honest, but this did kick off the start of me appreciating just how good they are live and not to dismiss them.

I loved ‘Madame Guillotine’, one of their new songs, which has a heavy James Bond feel to it – possibly a contender for the latest film once they announce the new Bond? Move over Shirley Bassey. Surprisingly for me, I have added this to my playlist which is not something a ‘90s teen would ever think of but it is that good. Not sure the crowd’s reaction was as enthusiastic.

The band then sped things up with the 1980 ‘Heavy Metal Thunder’ which elicited a wave of head bobbing and the crowd chanting the chorus. It looked like a fan favourite and the energy rolling off the stage was incredible. You could tell that Saxon were totally enjoying the Wembley experience and once the track finished, fans erupted with a roar.

A nice touch by Biff asking the crowd what they wanted next. They had to choose between ‘Crusader’, ‘Dallas 1PM’ and ‘Strong Arm Of The Law’. ‘Dallas 1PM’ won and it was fantastic to see the guys all grouped together at the amp and having a ball.

They ended their first ever Wembley show with their 1981 track ‘Princess Of The Night’ which turned into a good old singalong performance which left their fans content at finally seeing their band in one of London’s most historic venues. Dreams do come true and playing Wembley was one of the band’s.

Saxon will be topping the bill at ‘Stonedead’ festival in July 2024 – Details HERE.

Saxon:

Biff Byford – lead vocals, bass (1975–present)

Nigel Glockler – drums (1981–1987 / 1988–1999 / 2005–present)

Nibbs Carter – bass, backing vocals (1988–present)

Doug Scarratt – guitars (1995–present)

Brian Tatler – touring guitarist (2023–present)

Saxon Setlist:

‘The Prophecy’ (from 2024 ‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ album)

‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ (from 2024 ‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ album)

‘Motorcycle Man’ (from 1980 ‘Wheels Of Steel’ album)

‘Sacrifice’ (from 2013 ‘Sacrifice’ album)

‘There’s Something In Roswell’ (from 2024 ‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ album)

‘And The Bands Played On’ (from 1981 ‘Power & The Glory’ album)

‘Power And The Glory’ (from 1983 ‘Denim And Leather’ album)

‘Madame Guillotine’ (from 2024 ‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ album)

‘Heavy Metal Thunder’ (from 1980 ‘Strong Arm Of The Law’ album)

‘Dallas 1 PM’ (Crowd choice over Crusader… more ) (from 1980 ‘Strong Arm Of The Law’ album)

‘747 (Strangers In The Night)’ (from 1980 ‘Wheels Of Steel’ album)

‘Denim And Leather’ (from 1981 ‘Denim And Leather’ album)

‘Wheels Of Steel’ (from 1980 ‘Wheels Of Steel’ album)

‘Princess Of The Night’ (from 1981 ‘Denim And Leather’ album)

Judas Priest

By the time, thousands of people had got over the Saxon set, got their beer refills and visits to the ladies room (stupidly long queues), the quiet excitement was mounting and you could feel the air of anticipation all around. The opening notes of ‘War Pigs’ by Black Sabbath began and a cheer went up. Everyone, including me, joined in singing as we welcomed the beginning of Priest’s show.

As the lights started and the guitar chords began, the stage was empty but as soon as the heavy riff began, the curtain disappeared and there they were, with Rob’s vocals screaming out. The crowd going wild because here they were. These are the Godfathers of studs-and-leather – a look they invented for their 1979 tour and which has now become so much a part of rock and heavy metal.

Judas Priest began with ‘Panic Attack’ from their latest album. It was not a surprise to see as tonight, we saw a lot of tracks from their highest ever charting album ‘Invincible Shield’ in their 50 year career. The album charted at No 2.

No surprise how much everyone rocked the classic ‘Breaking The Law’ with the crowd joining in with Rob and cheers erupted at the end. Seeing Rob Halford, Ritchie Faulkner and Andy Sneap throwing shapes at the amp was so cool.

There was a lot of audience participation though at one point, a lot of yeah yeah yeahs were being led by Rob. I didn’t think it would ever stop.

I loved ‘Love Bites’ and so did everyone else. This is a real anthem which never grows old. Watching Rob Halford hunched over growling out ‘Love Bites’ and then just watching the crowd was so powerful for me.

There were such incredible sounds coming out of Andy Sneap’s guitar at the beginning of one of their latest songs, ‘Crown Of Thorns’, but the whole performance felt a bit tired and I did not get a sense the fans were that enthusiastic about it. Maybe yearning for the classics?

Suddenly we heard the roar of a meaty motorbike and out in a plume of smoke appeared Rob on his bike and ‘Hellbent For Leather’ began. As someone who has never seen them live, a bike rolling on is a bit of a shocker. With all the fog billowing and Rob dressed in his iconic leather – how cool is this dude? One day I want my husband to grow up like him (I am a woman so the beard would not suit). What a fantastic intro to such a blasting performance of a song. His bike stayed there as part of the band the rest of the night.

And then…Glenn Tipton joined the band on stage with ‘Living After Midnight’ and ‘Metal Gods’. So fantastic to see him there as part of Judas Priest while battling Parkinsons (something my father suffers from so it is incredible for me to see him on stage still rocking it). Also digging the synchronised guitar poses by Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap.

My favourite part of the whole show apart from all the other favourite parts was ‘Living After Midnight’. Such a feel good song and a perfect way for all of us to end the night on a high. I know everyone, including myself, were grateful to be there with the band at their last UK date on the tour.

Such an amazing show and I need to see them again. I do think Rob Halford had more costume changes than Mariah Carey but he is a rock god and may he reign forever.

Judas Priest:

Rob Halford – lead vocals (1973–1992, 2003–present)

Glenn Tipton – guitars, backing vocals, keyboards (1974–present)

Ian Hill – bass, occasional backing vocals (1969–present)

Scott Travis – drums, occasional backing vocals (1989–present)

Richie Faulkner – guitars, backing vocals (2011–present)

Touring member

Andy Sneap – guitars, backing vocals , producer (2018–2022, 2022–present)

Judas Priest setlist:

Intro tape: ‘War Pigs’ (Black Sabbath song)

‘Invincible Shield Tour Anthem’

‘Panic Attack’ (from 2024 ‘Invincible Shield’ album)

‘You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’’ (from 1982 ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ album)

‘Breaking The Law’ (from 1980 ‘British Steel’ album)

‘Rapid Fire’ (from 1980 ‘British Steel’ album)

‘Sword Of Damocles’ (from 2014 ‘Redeemer Of Souls’ album)

‘Love Bites’ (from 1984 ‘Defenders Of The Faith’ album)

‘Saints In Hell’ (from 1978 ‘Stained Class’ album)

‘Crown Of Horns’ (from 2024 ‘Invincible Shield’ album)

‘Turbo Lover’ (from 1986 ‘Turbo’ album)

‘Invincible Shield’ (from 2024 ‘Invincible Shield’ album)

‘Sinner’ (from 1977 ‘Sin After Sin’ album)

‘The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)’ (from 1978 ‘Killing Machine’ album) (Fleetwood Mac cover)

‘Painkiller’ (from 1990 ‘Painkiller’ album)

(encore)

Song played from tape

‘The Hellion’ (from 1982 ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ album)

‘Electric Eye’ (from 1982 ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ album)

‘Hell Bent For Leather’ (from 1978 ‘Killing Machine’ album)

‘Metal Gods’ (with Glenn Tipton) (from 1980 ‘British Steel’ album)

‘Living After Midnight’ (with Glenn Tipton) (from 1980 ‘British Steel’ album)

‘We Are The Champions’ (Queen song)

