A blue plaque was unveiled this weekend for a Victorian teacher who founded a school for deaf children in Brighton.

The plaque celebrates pioneer teacher and suffragette Mary Hare, who taught deaf children at a school she set up in St Michael’s Place, Brighton in 1895.

The money for the plaque was raised by Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group member, Margaret Stewart, who attended one of Hare’s surviving schools, the Mary Hare School in Berkshire.

Maria Hogg, from Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group, said: “Margaret single-handedly set about fundraising for this plaque to honour and recognize the pioneering work of this remarkable woman.

“Mary was ahead of her time in championing the rights and wellbeing of deaf children and women.

“She was a revolutionary campaigner for the inclusion in society and education of deaf children, who at that time were often abandoned in asylums, or considered by some as unworthy of education.

“Mary taught pupils herself, as well as becoming an inspector and examiner of other schools for the deaf, pushing for high standards and achievements in the field of deaf education.

“She contributed evidence and recommendations to the 1886 Royal Commission on the Education of Deaf Children, and supported the equal rights of women teachers.

“Mary was also President of the Brighton Women’s Co-operative Guild and a dedicated suffragette, active in the local branch of the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU), based in Queen’s Road.”

Grasshoppers Tennis Club contributed to the funding for the plaque on 17 St Michael’s Place – Hare’s home from 1895 to 1901 and the site of the school she founded.

A Brighton and Hove Buses vehicle named after Mary Hare also visited the address for the ceremony which was attended by Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn and Robin Askew, headteacher of Mary Hare School in Newbury, Berkshire.

The unveiling, which was interpreted in British Sign Language by Lesley Russell, took place at 2pm on Saturday, 23 March.