Brighton and Hove Albion’s lacklustre performance personified a team who almost certainly cannot now qualify for Europe or be relegated.

They lost at home in the league for the first time since August and the rout started with a first-half penalty from Bukayo Saka.

The goals in the second half came from Kai Havertz and ex-Albion midfielder Leandro Trossard, compounding a fairly miserable late afternoon for the Seagulls.

It was probably the manner of the performance more than the result that would have upset Albion fans.

The Seagulls had a few forays towards Arsenal’s goal, most notably involving the fit-again Julio Enciso.

But Tariq Lamptey tripped Gabriel Jesus in the area and Saka planted the penalty past Bart Verbruggen.

Havertz had chance to make it two from a Ben White cross but Verbruggen saved well.

White was at it again early in the second half. The former Albion academy star provided a centre which Jesus headed just wide.

Jorghino forced Verbruggen into an acrobatic save before Jesus got the better of Van Hecke and sidestepped Dunk, finding Havertz who doubled Arsenal’s lead from close range.

Dunk and Pascal Gross in particular looked out of sorts – Danny Welbeck was not receiving much of a service up front on his own , with Evan Ferguson conspicuous by his absence from the squad.

Former Albion attacker and Arsenal substitute Trossard finished the Seagulls off as Gross ambled back Trossard got outstripped Carlos Baleba and slide the ball passed Vanbruggen for 0-3.

Albion will hopefully look to get back to winning ways in the north west next Saturday when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor – on Grand National Day.