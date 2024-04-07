The former Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion defender Joe Kinnear has died at the age of 77, his family said today (Sunday 7 April).

The Republic of Ireland international spent the final season of his playing career at the Goldstone and made 18 appearances for the Albion under Peter Taylor.

Kinnear won 26 caps, having joined Tottenham as a teenager in 1963 before making his debut in 1966.

During his years at White Hart Lane, he lifted the FA Cup in 1967, the UEFA Cup in 1972 and the League Cup twice – in 1971 and 1973.

He made more than 250 appearances for Spurs before his swan song at Brighton which ended when he suffered a knee injury at Gillingham in April 1976.

Kinnear became a manager, taking charge of the India and Nepal national sides before a seven-year spell at Wimbledon in the Premier League in the 1990s.

He had spells in charge with Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, going on to become director of football for the Magpies.

His family said: “We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family.”

A statement on the Albion website said: “Everyone at the football club sends our condolences to Joe’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Tottenham said they were “deeply saddened” by Kinnear’s death, with manager Ange Postecoglou telling Sky Sports: “He’s one of those players who will be remembered forever at this club – and a distinguished manager as well.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about him said he was a real gentleman and he will never be forgotten at this football club.”

The English Football League remembered Kinnear as “a man who provided so many memories as a player and a manager”.

Newcastle and Luton also paid tribute to Kinnear while the Football Association of Ireland said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Joe’s family and his many friends in football at this difficult time.”

AFC Wimbledon said: “Everyone connected with Wimbledon was deeply saddened to hear the news that our former manager, Joe Kinnear, has passed away.

“A true legend of the club, Joe gave us some amazing memories that we treasure. Our deepest condolences go to his family at this difficult time.”

Kinnear led the Dons to a sixth-place finish in the top flight in the 1993-94 season and guided them to the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and League Cup in 1997.

He suffered a heart attack before a league game against Sheffield Wednesday in March 1999 and stood down in June of that year.

Former forward Marcus Gayle, whom Kinnear signed for Wimbledon in 1994, praised the spirit he fostered at the club.

He told Sky Sports: “We had to band together. That was the only way to compete against the big boys of the league. Joe epitomised every ounce of that.”

He added: “His character would be needed in today’s game. He put a smile on people’s faces.”

Kinnear replaced Kevin Keegan at Newcastle in 2008 but, in February 2009, he was taken to hospital after feeling ill before a match against West Bromwich Albion.

It was later announced that he needed a heart bypass operation, leading to Alan Shearer taking charge until the end of the season.

Kinnear, one of football’s larger-than-life characters, had been living with dementia since 2015.