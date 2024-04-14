A homeless man who accidentally set fire to the beach patrol’s hut has been spared jail.

Lewis Hiles, 24, started a fire on Brighton beach on December 1, 2022, to keep warm but the flames spread to Brighton Beach Patrol’s beach hut.

Firefighters arrived to put out the blaze, but the hut was almost destroyed, with £1,872 worth of damage caused.

On Thursday, 4 April, he was given a 12-month community order for arson, as well as criminal damage to Melissa Ellis’s wall, both of which he admitted.

This was the latest in a succession of court hearings in connection with the two offences.

Hiles, of Coombe Road, Brighton, had initially pleaded guilty to both on 16 November last year, and was due to be sentenced on 17 January.

But he was unrepresented at that hearing, and after hearing his mitigation, the bench asked a duty solicitor to speak to him in case he wanted to change his plea.

The case was adjourned as it was not clear if he was eligible for legal aid, and relisted on 14 February, but legal aid had not been sorted by then. It was again adjourned until 5 March, but again, no legal aid had been arranged.

Finally, on 4 April, legal aid had still not been arranged but Hiles decided to stick with his guilty plea and represent himself.

Deputy District Judge Jennifer Twite gave him a 12-month community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days, 60 hours of unpaid work, and 12 sessions of mental health treatment.

She also ordered him to pay £230 compensation to Ms Ellis for the damaged plasterboard and £300 to Brighton and Hove City Council for the beach hut.