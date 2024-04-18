Thursday 18 April 2024 – The Great Escape, taking place from 15-18 May 2024 in Brighton, today unveils its full festival schedule for 2024, which can be accessed via the official The Great Escape mobile app.

The Great Escape mobile app helps fans navigate the mammoth line-up of 450+ artists and allows festival and conference-goers to build their own personal schedule. It also offers live updates on site and is available to download for free HERE.

Additionally, TGE today unveils its 2024 stage hosts including media partners BBC Asian Network, DIY, Notion, Dork, So Young, Gay Times, Clash, The Independent, Ticketmaster New Music, renowned brands Marshall and Download, live agencies WME, ATC Live and independent record labels Fat Cat, Moshi Moshi, Nice Swan, PIAS, Bella Union and many more.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry led The Great Escape conference, the festival will kick off the 2024 season from 15-18 May 2024 in Brighton. Full weekend tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £99.59 and are on sale HERE.

To kick off the festivities, Platform B will be hosting TGE’s special Opening Party on Wednesday 15 May at Jubilee Square with a very exciting line-up being announced very soon. The Great Escape are also delighted to be pairing up once again with a string of media partners for the 2024 edition of the festival, bringing a buzzy blend of the finest new talent to venues across Brighton. On Thursday 16 May, Clash will be taking over Patterns and hosting performances from Canadian R&B and soul singer Una Mia, Canadian singer-songwriter Olivia Lunny, confessional pop-rocker Leah Kate, alternative indie sensation Zach Templar, TikTok sensation Alfie Jukes, experimental electronic-pop Babymorocco, Boston electronic duo Food House, Swedish genre-hoppers LOVER’S SKIT and distorted pop artist Twst.

DIY will be curating the stage at Horatios on Friday 17 May, with artists including Welsh rockers Mellt, post-punk visual artist Kaeto, vulnerable Black Country punks Big Special, London-born songwriter gglum and indie hip-hop star Antony Szmierek.

Notion will also be hosting a jam-packed selection of acts on their stage at The Arch on Friday 17 May, with performances from electronic performance art duo Yame, multi-dimensional artist Bel Cobain, NYC electronic trio Fcukers, American indie-sleazer The Dare, mysterious electronic producer Swimming Paul, French electronic up-and-comers Jersey and high-spirited club duo Y U QT.

The Independent will additionally be returning as TGE media partners for 2024, hosting a showcase at The Old Market on Friday 17 May with rising alt-rock star Aziya, coming-of-age alt-pop songwriter Bo Milli and Irish folk-rock band Kingfishr.

Elsewhere, on Thursday 16 May Ticketmaster New Music will host European R&B duo freekind, Scottish folk-punks Brógeal, Cork indie-rockers Cardinals, genre-bending King Isis and buzzy London rockers Picture Parlour at Horatios, So Young will showcase late-night trio Nightbus, melodic post-punk band Radio Free Alice, Brooklyn indie band Slow Fiction, NYC indie-rockers Been Stellar and buzzy London trio mary in the junkyard at Charles St Tap and Dork will take over Coalition with sets from rising international pop superstar Rika, LA-based rising alt-pop act Abby Sage, dreamy bedroom-pop artist Coupdekat, rising bilingual rapper and producer Miso Extra and introspective and soulful singer-songwriter Kenya Grace.

The Great Escape are also thrilled to again partner with Gay Times, who will be hosting anthemic and introspective newcomer Fred Roberts, Parisian-born, London-based dance artist Misfya, British-Punjabi artist, DJ and community-builder Mya Mehmi and high-octane all-female outfit The Buoys on Friday 17 May at Revenge, and Pigeons n Planes whose showcase at Patterns on Friday 17 will feature hypnotic multi-instrumentalist Jordan Hawkins, up-and-coming dream-pop artist Unflirt, emerging underground rapper Jawnino and producer and multi-instrumentalist Humble the Great.

A regular fixture in the TGE schedule, Steve Lamacq will also be hosting BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Introducing’s stage at Paganini Ballroom on Thursday 16 May. Showcasing artists will include buzzy London trio mary in the junkyard, British punk-rock trio Snayx, post-punks City Parking and soulful and self-expressive duo MRCY.

This year also sees BBC Asian Network partner with The Great Escape, with their showcase taking place at Paganini Ballroom on Friday 17 May. Featured artists will include sharp wordsmith Chowerman, independent R&B singer-songwriter SHVVN, rhyhmic pop songwriter Deeps and London producer, rapper and DJ Surya Sen.

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be heading to Paganini Ballroom on Friday 17 May, with sets from Manchester afrobeats musician Prido, melodic three-piece Lavelle and emerging hip-hop act Cam Thomas.

A long-standing supporter of The Great Escape, renowned global brand Marshall Amps will be returning to the festival in 2024 with a series of live showcases over three days at Chalk. On Thursday 16 May, they will present queer feminist witch punks Dream Nails, Americana-led alt-pop artist Gia Ford, indie-pop Mancunians Corella and four-piece indie rock band Wunderhorse. Friday 17 May will see sets from apocalyptic art-rock band Erotic Secrets of Pompeii, chugging Aussie rockers Battlesnake, Glasgow indie-punk band Gallus and buzzy hip-hop trio Kneecap, before electronic rock and techno band Belmondo, masked nu-metal five-piece BlackGold, Brighton’s very own alt rockers Projector and funk-fuelled jazz-punk fusion band Opus Kink all take to the stage on Saturday 18 May.

Additionally Download will be taking over Volks on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 May. Performances will include Bristol punks iDestroy, eclectic alternative songwriter Safe Sp8ce, buzzy Nashville trio Arrows in Action and nu-metal riot grrrl Delilah Bon on Thursday and alt-rock teen trio House of Women, heavy alt-rockers Holy Wars, metal maestros Unpeople and Aussie rock’n’rollers The Southern River Band on Friday.

The festival is also thrilled to be hosting showcases from some of the country’s leading independent record labels across the weekend. PIAS will be bringing powerful Manchester MC Oneda, alt-folk balladeer Loverman, dreamy noise-pop band Highschool, infectious and irrepressible duo O., melodic electronica duo Tibasko and producer and DJ Louis Culture to Charles St Tap on Friday 17 May, and Bella Union are thrilled to host rocky Brighton four-piece Plantoid, blissful and dreamlike Conchur White, Brighton-via-London trio Our Girl and Korean post-rock band Jambinai on Thursday 16 May at The Old Market.

Nice Swan Records will be hosting their showcase at Revenge on Saturday 18 May with fairytale folk artist Avice Caro, Portsmouth indie-rockers Hallan, alt-rock major-players Splint, post-punk nostalgia duo Human Interest, candid songwriter Blossom Caldarone and indie-rockers The Rills, and Moshi Moshi will be hitting The Arch on Saturday 18 April with emotive singer-songwriter Al Costelloe, multi-disciplinary visual artist Nadeem Din Gabisi and Cologne three-piece Sparkling.

PRAH Recordings will also be taking over Revenge on Thursday 16 May, with sets from lush electronic act Hiro Ama, electronic producer and songwriter Tony Njoku and punk rapper TaliaBle.

Brighton’s own Fat Cat and QM Records will also be hosting stages during the festival. The former will be hitting Horatios on Saturday 18 April, alongside leftfield dub and reggae artist Elijah Minnelli, Dutch indie-rockers with an arty edge Lawns, psychedelic alt-pop sextet Midnight Rodeo, wonky art-punk band Water Machine and dark hypnotic rockers The Psychotic Monks, with the latter hosting young music polymath Safenath, independent soul-pop artist Sinead Campbell, Brighton-based songwriter Avije, young singer-songwriter Musumba and soul musician Steven Bamidele at Brighthelm on Saturday 18 May.

The Great Escape will also showcase some of the most promising fresh talent from lead country partner Spain, in collaboration with The Spanish Wave. They will present a full programme with two live music showcases, panels on the Spanish music scene and industry receptions. On Thursday 16 May, avant-garde electronic dream-pop artist Ona Mafalda, soulful R&B star Eva Ruiz, trailblazing dance act SILA LUA and stripped-back folk-pop singer-songwriter Mavica will perform at Dust, before Friday 17 May will see Horatios host melodic pop band Mujeres, post-punk artist and producer Depresión Sonora, retro rock’n’rollers The Gulps and dynamic alt-pop artist Lala Hayden.

A selection of leading talent agencies from across the globe will also be hosting showcases at TGE, bringing some of their most exciting new artists to music fans on Thursday 16 May. WME will be taking over the TGE Beach Stage, with performances from rising Canadian indie-rocker Housewife, South Coast beach-pop quintet Crystal Tides, genre-blurring rapper Len and Japanese-Scottish art-pop act Saya Gray. Elsewhere ATC Live will be heading to Komedia Basement, where they will host sets from soulful and self-expressive duo MRCY, Latino-inspired electronic artist Angélica Garcia, Paul Institute alum Fabiana Palladino, East London grunge-gaze duo Good Neighbours, pop producer Tiberius B and LA-based brothers Faux Real. ITB will also be showcasing their finest new acts at the Prince Albert, where fans can expect performances from folk songwriter and poet Jack Harris, five-piece glam-rock band Johnny Hunter, Italian-Punjabi duo Baby Said, noise-pop ensemble The Tubs and underground hard-rockers Ready The Prince.

Elsewhere, on Saturday 18 May Hard of Hearing will host Velvetine, C Turtle and Ebbb at Dust Future Bubblers will be offering up sets from Shadeemus, Landel, Pertrelli Purple, tlk, Coex, Michael Diamond and Future Bubbles Soundsystem at Komedia Studio. This Feeling will be bringing Ruby J, Colour TV, The Clause, The Sheratons, Dirty Blonde, The Crooks and Shambolics to The Hope and Ruin, Waterbear will be hosting Mookie, Joe Bradwell, Izzie Derry and Call Me Franco and Jazz Re:Freshed will be taking over Jubilee Square with Romarna Campbell, Sofia Grant, Cykada and Ife Ogunjobi.

On Thursday 16 May, EARTH will be hosting their own showcase at Revenge with Isaiah Hull, James Massiah, Salle, Peter Xan and Hitech. On Friday 17 May, BIMM University will be taking over Dust with Emileo, Immy, Eighty Eight Miles, Kathlen Morrison, Neckbreakers and Wavy Abyss, and Toutpartout will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary at Coalition on Saturday 18 May with Sylvie Kreusch, Psychonaut, Joe Gideon with Jim Sclavunos and King Hannah.

Alongside the festival, The Great Escape also hosts the UK’s leading music business conference, which is undergoing a transformation this year as a brand-new network of music industry collaborators coming on board to shape its programming with the very best in cutting-edge knowledge and expert speakers.

This year’s conference will host a wide range of speakers including Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES) and Warner Music UK EVP Darcus Beese OBE, with the full conference schedule set to be revealed next week.

Purchase your Great Escape tickets HERE.