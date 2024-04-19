A gas main damaged during works by Southern Water this week has been repaired, ending days of hour-long traffic queues along the seafront.

Gas company SGN said hello more permanent repairs will be planned with the council.

Four-way temporary lights on Marine Drive, Rottingdean, installed to manage Southern Water’s work in the area, were removed last night.

The overnight work by Southern Water led to queues of traffic over an hour long and buses on diversion from Peacehaven to Rottingdean on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Dan Brown, spokesperson for SGN said: “Following third party damage to our gas main along Marine Drive on Tuesday, our engineers have now completed temporary repair work.

“We are liaising with the local authority to return in the school holidays, when the roads are typically quieter, to carry out permanent repairs to this section of our network.”

Southern Water has been contacted for comment.