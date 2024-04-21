Former Radio 1 DJ Mike Read is to take over the breakfast show on a Brighton station from tomorrow (Monday 22 April).

Regency Radio said: “In an exciting development for radio enthusiasts and music fans alike, the legendary broadcaster Mike Read is set to take over the Regency Radio Breakfast show time slot from 7am on Monday (22 April).

“He will be broadcasting on both Regency Radio and Heritage Chart Radio simultaneously.

“Known for his dynamic presence and rich history in radio and television, Read’s show is poised to invigorate mornings with his unparalleled charisma and deep musical knowledge.”

The independent station’s current breakfast show host, Lee Everest, said: “It’s been a joy waking up Brighton and Hove and I’m thrilled to hand over the reins to a legend like Mike.

“I’m eager to embark on my new mid-morning slot, which will continue to spotlight local guests and issues, alongside interactive listener features and the latest news updates. And yes, I’m looking forward to those lie-ins!”

Read’s career started in 1976 at Radio 210, in Reading, where he co-hosted a slot with the late Steve Wright, but he became a household name when he joined BBC Radio 1 in 1978.

Read, 77, also hosted Top of the Pops on BBC TV as well as Saturday Superstore – and has written songs and musicals and more than 50 books.

Regency said: “Read’’ passion for music and broadcasting shines through his recent endeavors, such as hosting the Heritage Chart Show and co-hosting the Footage Detectives.

“His passion for the breakfast slot promises to blend his rich broadcasting heritage with fresh, engaging content, setting the tone for listeners’ mornings.”

Regency Radio chairman James Crawley said; “We have an amazing relationship with Mike, assisting in the production and distribution of the Heritage Chart and we are thrilled to welcome him to the schedule on Regency Radio.

“His expertise and flair are unmatched and we can’t wait for our audience to start their days with one of the true greats of broadcasting.

“It will also be exciting to hear great new music from heritage artists in this prime-time slot. The show will be being broadcast live from the Regency Radio Studios every morning.”

Read said: “Having worked with the team behind Regency Radio for some time now, I am delighted to take over their Breakfast Slot broadening and growing our Heritage Chart Radio audience and bringing this amazing music to a wider audience.

“Regency Radio has established itself as a leading independent station in Brighton and Hove on DAB, and wider across its web, app and smart speaker streams and I look forward to introducing their audience to unique new music that they might not get from other radio stations.”

Regency Radio is an independent Ofcom-licensed radio station, providing music and local news for Brighton and Hove and beyond.

It is available on DAB in Brighton and Hove, online at www.regencyradio.co.uk or via smart speakers or the Regency Radio App.

All shows are also available through listen again links on the app and website.

Heritage Chart Radio is Read’s brainchild and was conceived to champion amazing new music from heritage artists whose music may no longer be played regularly by national broadcasters. It broadcasts to more than 45 countries around the world.