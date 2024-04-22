Since their birth in 2018 The Klittens have climbed from the cracks of the Amsterdam underground indie and onto some acclaimed stages. Mixing the catchiness of pop and fuzz with a hint of dark post punk, they’ve crafted a sound that’s truly and twistedly their own.

What initially began as an outlet, both creatively and politically, mutated into a musical life mission for its members. Their DIY approach, from songwriting to booking shows and tour management, is what make The Klittens the ragtag bunch of misfits they are. The band consists of Yaël Dekker (vocals), Winnie Conradi (guitar), Katja Kahana (guitar), Marrit Meinema (bass guitar, not on press picture yet since she’s a recent new band member), and Laurie Zantinge (drums).

Last October The Klittens released the first single ‘Universal Experience’ off their upcoming EP, an upbeat anthem on alienation that explores taking part in “normal everyday” activities that are not quite so everyday and normal to you. Their most recent EP ‘Butter’ (8th March on digi + vinyl) got the attention of magazines such as So Young Magazine, NME, La Blogotheque and Under The Radar, and got support on both BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6. The EP is a follow-up to The Klittens debut-EP ‘Citrus’ which was released in April 2022 and led to international press and shows in The Netherlands, the UK and throughout Europe.

For ‘Butter’, The Klittens explore their tastes on a further scale and dive deeper into their songwriting skills. The demo of each song was written by a different band member and later developed into a complete whole in the rehearsal room with the entire band. That is why you hear five slightly different ingredients on the EP that were later melted into a five-song EP, an EP called ‘Butter’.

This coming Summer will see the band return to the UK with the opening date here in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Thursday 18th July, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. Purchase your tickets for this concert HERE.

Find out more about the band HERE.