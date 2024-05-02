The landlord of a Brighton arms factory beset by anti-Israel protests says it will not be renewing the company’s lease.

Demonstrators today blocked access to both weapons manufacturer L3 Harris and its neighbour and landlord Paxton Access in protest at the former’s work on weapons parts used in Gaza.

This is the latest in a long series of protests, but the first time Paxton Access has been targeted.

Paxton today said it became L3 Harris’s landlord when it bought Emblem House on Home Farm industrial estate in 2019.

It said as soon as it moved in, it gave L3 Harris notice to leave when the legally-binding contract ends in 2027.

The company says it has approached the protestors and hopes for “open discussion” with the groups involved.

A statement from Paxton said: “For clarity, there was a pre-existing long-term lease agreement in place with L3Harris when we purchased the property.

“This agreement is legally binding and not something we can change.

“At the time we purchased, we made it clear to L3Harris that we will not be renewing the agreement when it expires and intend to move into the building for our own needs as soon as possible.

“While Paxton owns the building that L3Harris currently operates from, there is no other link whatsoever between the two businesses.

“We are completely separate entities with separate ownership, leadership and work in entirely different industries.

“Paxton designs and manufactures electronic security systems that are installed in schools, hospitals, commercial and residential buildings in the UK and beyond.

“We have no influence over the work of L3Harris.

“We appreciate the right to peaceful protest and welcome the opportunity for an open discussion with the groups involved.

“Our sympathies are with anyone affected by the ongoing conflict. We hope this clarifies our position.”