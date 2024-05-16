Twice as many direct trains will run from Brighton to both Chichester and Southampton next month

Southern says there will be 5,000 extra seats a day, with the number of trains running from Brighton via Worthing to Chichester doubling from two to four.

Two of those trains will then go onto Southampton, one will stop at Chichester, and another go on to Portsmouth.

The new services between Brighton and the Hampshire ports will replace the half-hourly Brighton to Hove shuttle.

The revised timetable, which will also space departures more evenly through the hour, comes into force on Monday, 3 June.

Southern says the changes will also allow longer turn-round times at terminals, to improve punctuality and reduce disruption.

Jenny Saunders, Southern’s customer services director, said: “We’re making these changes to give passengers more trains and many more seats on our more popular routes. Services will be much more frequent, more punctual, faster in some cases, and more reliable right across the network.

“There will be less waiting for trains as well because we’ll space out the services more evenly.

“Increasing comfort, convenience and connections will encourage greener travel on our electric trains, improving the environment for communities from Southampton to Brighton while boosting local economies.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “It’s vital that our railways stay up-to-date and reflect what passengers want.

“These changes, which come following feedback from local communities, will deliver better services for more people across the south.”

More details are available here.