Afternoon tea dances are set to make a comeback to Saltdean Lido this summer for the first time since World War II.

The tea dances will be held across summer in the iconic art deco ballroom, with both beginners and regular dancers invited to take part.

Starting on Monday, 10 June with a ballroom and latin tea dance, Saltdean Lido says they hope to make them a regular monthly event depending on their popularity.

Dancers can expect an opening teaching session, with the first event being led by the Lido’s Ballroom and Latin teacher, Jo Hunt, on elements of Foxtrot, Waltz, Tango and Rumba.

Derek Leaver, chair of Saltdean Lido, said: “Tea dances have a long and strong history as fashionable events.

“In the 1930s they were a great place for the young set to show off and display the fashions of the day and they transformed community halls and other public buildings to be at the heart of social life in communities.

“Tea dances provided opportunities to socialise, stay active and occasionally raise funds for charities.

“It’s just fitting that we should use our ballroom, in our art deco building and with our community and wellbeing focus, to give people the opportunity to experience a traditional tea dance in such a lovely setting – and there’s cake.”

Tickets for £15 include a teaching session and a two hour session for social dancing, with tea and cake to be served in between.

Across summer, the Lido will host a swing and lindy hop tea dance on Monday, 15 July with Brighthelm Swing School, and a 1920s-themed tea dance with Hove dance school, My Charleston, on Monday, 12 August.