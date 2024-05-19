Billed as an “explosively average show” I know from previous experience of this talented comedian that this will be well above average. I expect a lot of good things from his new show. I know this will not be your average stand up as Alexis is able to push boundaries and explore the genre in ways that remind me of some of my favourite stand-ups who have much bigger profiles. I do hope Alexis gets the recognition he finally deserves soon. He is a master of the craft and has been on the cusp of stardom for too long now.

When I write the review for this show I fully expect to be giving this very clever comedian 5 stars and not 3.

https://tickets.brightonspiegeltent.com/seasons/7c9a6e61-15d5-43ff-8054-2ceee4234a59

Venue Details

Brighton Spiegeltent Bosco theatre

Old Steine Gardens

Brighton

BN1 1GY

Performance

31 May, 01 June

7.45pm

£12/10 concessions