A pizza chain has applied for a late licence to be able to deliver until 3am in the student heart of Brighton.

The Pizza Hut branch, in Lewes Road, Brighton, is currently open until 11pm each day.

The operator said that it would continue to close its premises to the public at 11am if it were granted a late-night refreshment licence.

But franchise holder Inayya Corp, based in Slough, wants to stay open for deliveries from 11pm on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 3am.

Inayya Corp’s application did not include the sale of alcoholic drinks and was described as a “new restaurant licence”.

Lewes Road is in a busy locality where Brighton and Hove City Council restricts new late-night takeaways to try to reduce the risk of people gathering in a high-crime area.

Members of a council licensing panel hearing in January for a nearby premises were told that dozens of violent crimes had been recorded in the immediate neighbourhood.

Sussex Police also said that there had been concerning number of public order offences and incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

To view and comment on the application, visit the licensing portal on the council’s website and search for 1445/3/2024/01630/LAPREN.

Pizza Express was contacted for comment.