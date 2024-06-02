Luke Rollason did let his hair down, except his hair was a roll of toilet paper perched on a head-massager underneath his pointy pink hat. Yeah, that wasn’t the weirdest part. Luke could make simply touching the microphone funny. Oh wait, he did make touching the microphone funny – for an extended period of side-splitting time unbelievably.

This crazy romp through a series of very odd interpretations of classic fairy tales was great fun. Clowning and silly jokes are the name of the game in this bizarre and chaotic show. Very much along the same lines as his previous show Bowerbird this is a clowning masterclass. Clowning is not just for kids by the way. This is silliness for grown-ups who haven’t grown up.

Luke has been entertaining us at the Fringe for a number of years now. I first became aware of Luke and his clowning friends in a show called Privates where they were all dressed in white body suits pretending to be sperm. Luke and the guys in various combinations over the last several years have been performing their high speed, high adrenaline physical comedy that left you feeling almost as exhausted as they looked at the end of the shows. Sides aching for sure.

Luke has also been running a Bursary Show at the Fringe this year promoting new acts. He has this last year expanded his horizons somewhat into television and been winning awards as part of the Disney+ show Extraordinary. You can also catch his comedy short film Quiet Life on BBC.

So check Luke out on the telly and hopefully he will return to Brighton next year with a new set of shows to slaughter us with and leave us collapsed in heaps around the Old Steine.

Venue Details

Brighton Spiegeltent Bosco theatre

Old Steine Gardens

Brighton

BN1 1GY

Performance

31 May and 01 June

6.00 pm

£12/10 concessions