The Conservatives have selected a 48-year-old businesswoman and army veteran as the party’s candidate for Hove and Portslade in the general election on Thursday 4 July.

Carline Deal, 48, said that her career spanned more than 25 years in private banking, project management, business strategy and continuity planning.

For the past six years, she said, she had worked in medical technology on product and research and development – and health and wellness through yoga.

The mother of four runs London technology company Bonum iDeas and two yoga businesses – Trinity Yoga, in Beckenham, south east London, and a Young Yogis franchise, also in London.

She said: “I am also a military veteran, having served under American and British commands, the UN and NATO during my time in the forces and held both security sensitive and diplomatic roles.”

She has an honours degree in business management, studied for a masters degree in applied neuroscience at King’s College London and serves as a director of the British Sub-Aqua Club.

Last year she stood for a council seat in Beckenham in the local elections in the London Borough of Bromley but was beaten by the Liberal Democrats.

She will face an even bigger political challenge trying to overhaul the 17,044 Labour majority at the last election when Peter Kyle won the seat for a third time.

The other candidates look likely to be Sophie Broadbent (Green), Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat), Martin Hess (Reform UK) and Tanushka Marah (independent).