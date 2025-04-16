After a much-anticipated wait, Brighton Psych Fest have announced their third wave of acts that will be performing at the 2025 festival, which will be taking place across multiple iconic Brighton venues on Friday 29th August 2025, including Concorde 2, The Hope & Ruin, Green Door Store, Komedia, The Prince Albert and other venues still to be announced.

The monumental lineup sees concert promoter and events organiser, JOY. Concerts, and the team behind the Manchester Psych Fest, bringing Brighton Psych Fest back to our city for the second year running.

Additions to the already monumental lineup include the shoegaze act from northern California LSD And The Search For God, the post-punk/gothic Heartworms, Melbournes garage rock influenced Floodlights, the atmospheric and emotionally resonant Cryogeyser, Dog Race & their blend of die-pop and cold wave sounds, Trip Westerns with their 60s R&B desert garage rock, Y a genre-defying group from London, the eclectic dreamy Attic O Matic, and Brighton’s own Slag.

With many more acts to be unveiled over the coming months, Brighton Psych Fest 2025 promises to bring an abundance of leading live acts to the seaside.

Tickets are on sale now at brightonpsychfest.com.