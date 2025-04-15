A new anti-terror law which puts stringent safety requirements on the organisers of ticketed events is one of the main reasons the village party is being moved, a Pride organiser said last night.

Paul Kemp, managing director of Brighton and Hove Pride, told a packed meeting at St Mary’s Church Hall that Martyn’s Law, which came into force this month, would put unworkable legal obligations on anyone closing off St James’s Street.

The meeting was held in the wake of the council announcing the official Pride Village Party, which has been held on St James’s Street for many years, will be moving to Marine Parade this year, which has angered both venues and residents.

But Mr Kemp said dwindling ticket sales and the chance of a legal challenge from residents or businesses within the party zone meant “change has to happen”.

He said: “We are not here to stop the party. But I can’t stand here and say with the new legislation that’s coming in, Martyn’s Law, that it can carry on in the same way.

“It probably hasn’t been delivered in the way we want.

“When people come into our city for Pride there’s a lot of LGBTQ people wanting to go to an event that’s supporting LGBTQ and what Pride is about.

“Some of the people who come into St James’s Street aren’t about that.

“If you want to provide a safe space, from Pride’s point of view we have to navigate a way forward. Change has to happen.

“We want something that will go into the future and be sustainable, supported by Pride. That’s something that’s very personal to me.”

Brighton and Hove City Council’s outdoor events manager, Ian Baird, apologised to venue operators at the meeting for the “massive failure” in not informing them about the move before it was announced, saying he had been told they had been kept in the loop.

He said the council and Pride were continuing to meet with police to develop safety and security plans, which would have to be approved “at a national level” – and it’s possible their plans could be overruled.

At present, he said the plan is to monitor St James’s Street on the day and to close it either to traffic or to move on revellers if it becomes too crowded.

He said: “If thousands of people descent on that street, what infrastructure do we need?

“It’s not about us listening to a single voice. It’s about us looking at legal frameworks. There’s massive pressure on the whole city across the weekend.”

One local resident, Ed Parry, said the new plan was being sold as a way to get people away from St James’s Street, but in practice would have the opposite effect.

He said: The thing that’s bonkers is that we have taken away all the safety measures from St James’s Street, but encouraged people to go to St James’s Street.”

Chris Marshall from the Charles Street Tap said: “Admissions to A&E dropped dramatically after you brought in ticketed entry in 2014, so it seems very naive, the things I’m hearing.

“You are going to open up the area. This is the heart of the LGBTQ community in Brighton. People are coming here for the bars but more importantly it’s now free. YUou are not controlling it any more, you are just allowing people to come in.

“It doesn’t seem like you are making a safe space.”