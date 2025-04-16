A popular car event was told it could not return to Brighton seafront after failing to meet safety standards, a council boss said this week.

InCarNation was held on Madeira Drive for more than a decade, attracting hundreds of performance and modified cars from across the country.

But after a video showing cars performing racing starts or burnouts just inches away from teenage motor fans was flagged to the council in 2023, officers told organisers Ace Cafe London that safety improvements must be made.

Some improvements were made, but the council says they didn’t go far enough, that it told Ace Cafe the event could not return.

However Ace Cafe says it didn’t apply to hold a 2025 event for financial reasons – while continuing to organise its usual Ace Cafe reunion on Madeira Drive which is due to take place as usual in September.

At a meeting to discuss outdoor events held at St Mary’s Church in Kemptown on Monday, outdoor events manager Ian Baird said: “We asked them to increase their standards.

“We saw one alarming video and the following year they didn’t improve so we asked them not to come back.

“We couldn’t support them because they weren’t meeting our standards.”

But Mark Wilsmore, the owner of Ace Cafe London said he was baffled by Mr Baird’s comments. He said: “There were concerns raised in 2023. The event went ahead the following year with those concerns addressed.

“Cars were parading for people to video and watch but then the crowd grew larger and were encouraging the cars to ‘send it’.

“Some cars were doing racing starts, burnouts, and that was unacceptable and should not have been happening.

“As this was dangerous, the Ace parked the Ace Van In the middle of the road as a visual deterrent and, together with a member of the SIA stewarding team, the Ace manager responsible for the event, stopped it.

“Then an ANPR equipped police car was posted just behind the Ace van.

“When it came to the 2024 event, it had been designed out. Nothing untoward happened to our knowledge. I have not got a clue what Ian Baird is referring to.

“However with the cost of running the event having only ever risen, my co-directors and I at the Ace took the decision in autumn 2024 not to go ahead with the event in 2025.

“Times are tough.”

To watch the video of the burnouts at the 2023 event, click play below.