This morning local promoters Hidden Herd have announced yet another of their monthly ‘Hidden Herd Presents’ new music discovery nights which aim to put the spotlight on the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and real hidden gems.

This time around the event will be taking place at The Hope & Ruin (which is located on Queens Road, not too far from the clock-tower) on Wednesday 18th June and will feature live sets from thistle., goodbye, Ain’t and CARNE.

Let’s meet the bands….

thistle.

Championed for their “fast-paced, hard-hitting guitars” and “melancholic vocals” by Rotterdam’s Left of the Dial festival, thistle. are a band proving that great music can come from unexpected places. The trio’s introspective yet hardcore sound was forged in a Northampton garage, but has since captured the attention of BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 and Radio X. In particular, they’ve earned enviable support from the likes of Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter and BBC Radio 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq, with the latter even attending a recent show. While elements of shoegaze, indie rock and hardcore form their lo-fi sonic palette, the band draws from a broad spectrum of influences – from Pavement to Caroline Polachek. Live, their raw energy and DIY ethos have seen them lay waste to the stages of London venues such as The Windmill, The Social, and The Grace, helping to land them their festival debut at Truck Festival in 2024. Having turned heads with early singles ‘lomochrome’ and ‘bitebitebite’, as well as this year’s ‘greys’ – which they contributed to Slow Dance Recordings’ prestigious compilation release – thistle. are now back with a new single, ‘it’s nice to see you, stranger’, and are gearing up to release their debut EP later this year.

thistle.band

goodbye

After nine months spent honing their dreamy sound behind closed doors, Brighton’s goodbye burst onto the scene amid a wave of word-of-mouth hype and excitement, rapidly selling out their debut headline show at The Rossi Bar. United by a mutual love of The Cure and Slowdive – and also drawing early comparisons to Sonic Youth and The Sundays – their music bridges the gap between the worlds of shoegaze and jangle-pop, wistfully dancing between melancholic melodies, Johnny Marr-esque guitar lines and blissed-out crescendos. The five-piece – featuring former and current members of Flip Top Head, Gene Pool, Jar of Blind Flies, Moon Idle and The Famous People – have since played Mutations Festival and were recently announced for this year’s lineup at The Great Escape Festival. So far, they’ve also supported an impressive list of emerging UK bands, such as Lambrini Girls, bdrmm, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, and Welly.

linktr.ee/goodbyeband

Ain’t

Bringing together the stranger side of 90s guitar, post-punk, and shoegaze from both sides of the Atlantic, South London four-piece Ain’t expertly toe the line between nostalgia and ingenuity. While Hanna Baker Darch’s sardonic vocals spit, swoop and soar, the rest of the band conjure a sonic scowl, moving effortlessly between the calm and the storm. Following their brilliant previous singles ‘Oar’ and ‘Teething’, the band recently unveiled their latest track, ‘Pirouette’, via fear of missing out records, which was recorded with Brighton producer Theo Verney (English Teacher, Lime Garden, Egyptian Blue). The trilogy of releases have seen them championed by Dork’s Hype List, So Young Magazine and Rough Trade Recommends, as well as played on BBC Radio 6 Music by Steve Lamacq and Huw Stephens. They’ve also graced the covers of Spotify’s Hot New Bands and Pulp playlists and were featured in Stereogum’s 40 Best New Artists of 2024. Live, Ain’t have played alongside Man/Woman/Chainsaw at the 100 Club, recently toured with THUS LOVE and have landed spots on the lineups at Outer Town, Wanderlust and Get Together festivals. They also recently announced a headline show at The Waiting Room, promoted by Parallel Lines.

linktr.ee/aintband

CARNE

CARNE are a new quartet from Brighton, redefining and reviving the raw sounds of 90s grunge and alternative rock. Emerging from the ashes of multiple Brighton projects, CARNE spent the best part of a year writing and recording before making their live debut at a packed-out Rossi Bar. Experimental, introspective and intense, their sound channels the spirit of the MTV era – shaped by the haunting beauty of The Smashing Pumpkins and the unfiltered energy of PJ Harvey. Despite their newcomer status, CARNE have already played Homegrown Festival, as well as a Homegrown In Bloom warm-up show alongside Jar of Blind Flies and Spill, and have been announced for this year’s lineup at The Great Escape Festival.

linktr.ee/carnetheband

Advance tickets for this evening of quality new music are on sale now via DICE. Grab yours HERE.