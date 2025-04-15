A landowner who damaged the roots of two protected trees so badly they had to be felled has been fined £4,000.

Geoffrey Everdon severed the roots of the two sycamores in Hollingdean Road when he was trying to level the land so more could be sublet.

As a result, Brighton and Hove City Council had to order the owner of the land on which the trees stood to cut them down before they fell onto the road.

Today, Everdon was convicted in his absence of causing the loss of the trees in what is believed to be the first such prosection in the city in decades.



Council prosecutor Helen Wilson told Brighton Magistrates Court the trees, which had been protected by a tree preservation order since 1976, had been calculated to be worth more than £10,000 each to the community.

She said council arboriculturalist Paul Davey was sent to inspect the trees in June last year after he was informed by a ward councillor that excavation works had been taking place behind 107 Hollingdean Road.

She said: “He attended the premises without notification and was approached by Mr Everdon who was the freeholder and allowed him on the site to view the trees.

“He said he had arranged the work to increase the level area available to him with a view to subletting it.

“The work had broken numerous roots including structural roots.”

She said Everdon had been told to commission a professional safety assessment and submit it to the council by 14 June. When that wasn’t received, Mr Davey hand delivered a letter with eight questions, again requiring a response which did not arrive.

She said: “The root severance of both trees was so severe that they had become a danger to property and the public highway. A dangerous tree notice was served by the highways enforcement team.”

On 17 June, the freeholder of the land the trees stood on, Centenery Estates, was instructed under the Highways Act to remove the trees and both were felled to ground level.

Under the Helliwell calculation, which estimates the civic worth of trees, the trees were valued at £10,875 each.

Everdon was summonsed to court for a hearing in January, another in March, and finally for yesterday’s hearing, none of which he turned up for.

Chair of the bench Martin Tomlinson convicted him in his absence, and fined him £2,500 with a surcharge of £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £500, bringing the total bill to £4,000.