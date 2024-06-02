The Conservatives have selected their candidate for the Brighton Pavilion constituency at the general election on Thursday 4 July.

The party has chosen Sarah Webster, 51, who runs a recruitment consultancy, Initial Talent, based in Haywards Heath, with her husband Piers, also 51.

She lives in North Chailey and chairs Horsted Keynes Parish Council, is deputy chairman of East Grinstead and Uckfield Conservatives and chairs the High Weald Conservative Branch.

Mrs Webster is a qualified company secretary and bookkeeper. Originally from Staffordshire, she lived in Brighton and Hove for 12 years after university.

She and her husband then lived in the Middle East and Australia before moving to Mid Sussex where they have three children.

Two of their children went to BHASVIC and one of them studied at Sussex University.

Their daughter, who was born prematurely, has been under the care of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, for the past 15 years.

As a result, Mrs Webster has cycled and run, including the Brighton Marathon, in support of the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity for the past 13 years.

She is also a volunteer for Aidan’s Christmas Dinner Project, aimed at bringing comfort to families with children in hospital in Brighton, Worthing and Haywards Heath.

Mrs Webster is passionate about harm reduction approaches to drug addiction, helping the homeless and vulnerable get off the streets and into safe environments, as well as environmental issues, particularly waterways and farming.

She said that she was “delighted” to stand for Brighton Pavilion and had called Brighton home for more than 12 years.

And she added: “This diverse and inclusive city deserves a voice at Westminster which has a clear vision for the future for all ages and beliefs.

“I’m passionate about the environment, education and a humane approach to drug issues.”