THE LOVELY EGGS + VIOLET MALICE + LOOSE ARTICLES – CHALK, BRIGHTON 29.5.24

A Wednesday night in Brighton brings The Lovely Eggs to Chalk for the seventh date of their ten-night UK half term tour as is the norm for these responsible parents Holly Ross and David Blackwell. It feels like an age since I’ve seen The Lovely Eggs play live as they’ve been otherwise engaged in saving the Lancaster Music Co-op amongst other things. These other things include recording their seventh studio album ‘Eggsistentialism’ for which fans have been patiently waiting four years and that this tour has been arranged to promote. Being the true DIY band they are, I’m surprised they aren’t worn out from packing and posting all the albums at their local post office though they did have some help from Holly’s girlfriends on this occasion as their path to domination of Eggland and surrounding areas has made the task of doing it just themselves a whole lot harder.

How would one describe The Lovely Eggs? All I will say is that having listened to Holly being interviewed on North Lancashire’s Beyond Radio I daren’t call The Lovely Eggs post-punk. As Holly insists Punk is a state of mind and she points to having been heavily influenced by the attitude of Punk bands such as Black Flag from the eighties and the community they created. The Lovely Eggs have certainly created a weird and wonderful community of their own, tune into Eggs TV for evidence, which was brought even closer together during Covid times through their zoom sessions. I for one have certainly brought into all things Eggz with my ever-increasing catalogue of vinyl and merch. I’m just thankful that my love of their music came before I found out that Holly’s footballing allegiances were of the wrong colour in Manchester as I have been known to be quite fickle as you will notice from the distinct lack of red in my wardrobe. I have a lot to be grateful to The Lovely Eggs for though as my ‘wonderful dentist’, yes those two words can go together, played ‘I Am Moron’ when I was having some major dental work three years ago which made the procedure a whole lot more manageable.

Onto tonight and first up are a band that I stumbled across at 2000 Trees last year. Having just watched Brighton band Congratulations play an early slot on the Sunday morning in the Neu Tent, I could hear what sounded like a lot of fun coming from the main stage, so I ventured over and was pleasantly surprised to make one of my finds of the festival. The song being played was ‘Up The Disco’ by Mancunian quartet Loose Articles though they performed as a trio that day. It’s been close to eleven months since I saw them play but not for want of trying, as I had planned on doing so in February whilst visiting Manchester, but disappointingly got held up by traffic on the car journey from Hastings. So it’s been a long time but here they are supporting The Lovely Eggs on tour and I arrive early to ensure I don’t miss them again. Tonight is obviously the highlight of the band’s year with the upcoming support slot on the Foo Fighters UK stadium tour in Manchester probably a close second. They’ve had a couple of extra years to prepare after the 2022 tour was cancelled so no doubt they will smash it.

As they enter the stage tonight I must admit to somehow not recognising them instantly even with Erin’s bright orange hair, but then again I am probably about 30 metres closer in proximity to the band given that I am stood right in front of Natalie on bass guitar. Erin Caine or Ezza to those with a signed setlist, introduces them as the party starters which given the impact they had on me on a Sunday morning I have to agree with. They may be fun but they also have a serious message as they fight sexism in the music industry and life in general with strong political views. The band are bizarrely named after signage seen at Alton Towers and their eagerly anticipated debut album sounds like it also has a theme park influence being called ‘Scream If You Wanna Go Faster’ which is due for release on June 7th, in leopardish vinyl.

The 2021 B-side ‘Buses’ is the one track on tonight’s setlist that I recall was played at 2000 Trees and is about their hatred of said mode of transport and you can hear the snarling in Erin’s voice by the end which I can’t help but chuckle at. Before they play a new song, ‘Pinball’, the band asks how many people have played said game and are shocked at the positive response as usually they are met with blank expressions. This goes to show the demographic of the crowd crammed into Chalk tonight. Considering Anna Reed has only played a handful of gigs with the band it is barely noticeable as she fits in smoothly on keyboard with the main focus on Erin dazzling in a mainly orange outfit with a 11kg amp and yellow hair, and Natalie front stage, though Abbi is far from outshone on drums, even if I do find it hard to actually see her due to my positioning in the crowd, a theme which would continue tonight. Vocal duties are shared between Erin and Natalie and though I find it more difficult to pick out Natalie’s vocals once I step back a bit they sound much clearer.

There are two singles played from the aforementioned album including opening with the recent single ‘Mr Manager’ about working for an unbearable sexist boss, and closing their set with the first single taken off the album that has to be the band’s new anthem ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer.’ The song is in praise of Stella Artois as Ezza tells us that “it’s far more satisfying than having a sh*t shag with a man slag” which is a fair comment. Stella appears to be the band’s tipple of choice and even their setlist, of which I am the proud owner, is written on the back of a box of Stella. There is also a blow-up doll left stage sporting a Loose Articles t-shirt which bears some resemblance to the Stella symbol. It’s a great end to a thoroughly enjoyable set and I’m even more excited to see them at Rebellion later in the year when hopefully I will be able to purchase the merch I desired, but stupidly forgot to bring cash and the poor reception meant their card machine wasn’t functioning. A lesson to be learnt for myself and I hope to make said purchase at Rebellion. I don’t ask about any football allegiances for fear of disappointment, but I see that there are four CD variations in an Everton format, Corinthians, FC United, and of course a Loose Articles FC one. Loose Articles are definitely a band to keep an eye out if you are a fan of the likes of Panic Shack, or even more so if you just like good music with added humour.

Loose Articles:

Natalie Wardle – vocals and bass

Erin Caine – vocals and guitar

Abbi Phillips – drums

Anna Reed – keyboards

Loose Articles setlist:

‘Intro’

‘Mr Manager’

‘Buses’

‘Nearly Made It’

‘Welder’

‘Want’

‘Pinball’

‘Unpaid Intern’

‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’

linktr.ee/loosearticles

Second up tonight is Violet Malice, another leftfield support act courtesy of The Lovely Eggs and there have been a few over the years. Recommended by Phill Jupitus, whom I have previously seen support the Eggs as his alter-ego Porky the Poet at the 100 Club, Violet certainly makes you stand up and take notice. If you are faint hearted or a prude, then Violet really isn’t for you as she recites her explicit poetry with a deadpan demeanour. Also if you enjoy a Lion Bar then you risk being put off them for life unless you have a similar fetishism to the man who is being served by Mandy in the Supermarket.

‘Tinder Bender’ is full of vulgar messages Violet has received on the dating App which makes me glad that it wasn’t a thing when I was single many moons ago. Her most dated poem ‘I Wish I Was a Tampon……..’ is about the recorded telephone sex call in the eighties between Charles and Camilla in which she expands on what was possibly said including horsey references.

Finishing off with ‘The worst thing anyone ever said to me’ it turns out it was ‘Thank you’ from a man after having sex which ruined the pleasure she had gained. There is definitely a dark side to Violet and the shock factor is there for all to hear. I take my hat off to Violet who has toured with her baby in tow who will no doubt have a potty mouth from listening to mother’s poetry!

linktr.ee/violetmalice

The scene is set as the overture introduction to the new album is played and Holly and David aka The Lovely Eggs enter the stage. Even though I am quite close to the slightly elevated drum kit I can only just see David’s head poking out from above. There is a table fan which looks somewhat precariously attached to his drum kit to keep David cool which wouldn’t surprise me if the King of Gadgets had a hand in making himself. Holly walks onto stage sporting a spangly gold two-piece, thick black tights and Adidas trainers but more about those later. Tonight’s rider appears to be Thatcher’s Gold, not Strongbow, and bottled water but no sign of any guacamole à la Jack White.

‘Death Grip Kids’ from the new album opens proceedings with the great first line “Shove your funding up your arse” in a dig at the struggles with the local authority in trying to save Lancaster Music Co-op. An instant crowd favourite you can really sense the anger in the lyrics and how they are delivered by Holly. A storming start to the set.

The band are forever experimenting and evolving, and this is shown with when they dare to play their longest ever song ‘Nothing/Everything’ which is timed at seven minutes two seconds on the album. This gives plenty of time during a vocal break for Holly’s slight wardrobe hitch to be resolved as she subtly kicks her left Adidas trainer out towards the woman stood next to me at the front to indicate that her lace is loose and said woman expertly ties her lace never to come undone again.

Holly gets a blue handbag out to tell the now infamous story of the woman who was more interested in applying her lippy than moshing when they played this venue in its previous guise of The Haunt. That started the process whereby if there are people down the front not getting involved then she will invite the moshers to the front and request that the arm-folders make their way to the back in a gig feng shui style. That particular gig ended up going down in the annals of Lovely Eggs history as there ended up being the rarity of an encore from a band famed for no fake encores. According to Holly tonight there was MDMA coming down from the ceiling as this happened and it had the desired effect as the mosh pit took off to the classic ‘Magic Onion’ from way back in 2015. It was a piece of genius from Holly as the crowd had been a bit laid back until that point, but the gig was now well underway. I say that but five songs later it was noticeable that four old boys were still stuck down the front in arm folding mode. Holly dedicated the next song ‘F*ck It’ to them describing them as over sixties who arrive at the venue at 6.30pm and refuse to move from their ‘designated’ spot for anyone. I won’t mention which sixty-year-old arrived at 6.30pm to a virtually empty room and duly plonked himself down the front on the stage only to be prised away briefly for a visit to the merch stand and to mosh to ‘Dickhead’ but at least this one got involved with the dancing throughout in spite of a dodgy knee.

‘I Am Gaia’ is a stripped back song where Holly lays bare her vulnerability for all to hear and I am so moved that it has the hairs on my arms standing on end as the whole crowd stop dancing to listen intently. Not your typical Lovely Eggs number, if there is such a thing, which just makes it even more special. This is followed by ‘My Mood Wave’ which I honestly couldn’t stop playing when I first heard it debut on Riley & Coe on BBC 6 Music. It is a real earworm and has an American West Coast sixties feel to it which makes me feel quite chilled out. Tonight’s setlist is 50% new album which is a more personal insight into their lives than previous work.

The Lovely Eggs certainly have an affinity with Brighton and Holly mentions the warmth and how it is moist, not an adjective I’ve ever heard used to describe this city, but it brings more hilarity to proceedings through the crowd’s reaction.

Highlight of the night for me has to be their third single released in 2011, the wonderful ‘Don’t Look At Me (I Don’t Like It)’ which has some of the best lyrics known to humankind. Which other band do you know sings about sausage roll thumbs and washing line smiles. Welcome to the world of The Lovely Eggs. Formed in 2006 and married in 2007 Holly and David are as tight knit onstage as they are off.

An hour flies by and we’re finished before the 10pm curfew which gives The Eggs time to depart the stage and head to the merch stall to engage with their fans and have a few bevvies. It would have been nice to sing (Rishi Sunak) ‘You Can Go Now’ for one last time but alas it doesn’t happen. As I travel home with The Lovely Eggs ringing through my head after an exhilarating evening I am treated to a version of ‘F*ck It’ from some members of Hastings Punk Choir sat just in front of me in the train carriage. This adds to the joy I am feeling though I’m not sure what the other passengers make of it. At the same time, I can picture Holly and David chilling out with a glass of wine, dipping their tortilla chips into a bowl of guacamole, whilst grooving out to some jazz from Alice Coltrane as they come down after another great gig, and definitely not a can of cider in sight! There really is so much more to an evening with The Lovely Eggs than just the music.

The Lovely Eggs:

David Blackwell – drums

Holly Ross – vocals and guitar



The Lovely Eggs setlist:

‘Overture intro’

‘Death Grip Kids’ (from 2024 album ‘Eggsistentialism’ album)

‘Witchcraft’ (from 2018 ‘This Is Eggland’ album)

‘Nothing/Everything’ (from 2024 album ‘Eggsistentialism’ album)

‘Memory Man’ (from 2024 album ‘Eggsistentialism’ album)

‘Magic Onion’ (from 2015 album ‘This Is Our Nowhere’ album)

‘Still Second Rate’ (from 2020 album ‘I Am Moron’ album)

‘I Am Gaia’ (from 2024 album ‘Eggsistentialism’ album)

‘My Mood Wave’ (from 2024 album ‘Eggsistentialism’ album)

‘F*ck It’ (from 2011 ‘Cob Dominos’ album)

‘Wiggy Giggy’ (from 2018 ‘This Is Eggland’ album)

‘Don’t Look At Me (I Don’t Like It)’ (from 2011 ‘Cob Dominos’ album)

‘I Don’t F*cking Know What I’m Gunna Do’ (from 2024 album ‘Eggsistentialism’ album)

‘Dickhead’ (from 2018 ‘This Is Eggland’ album)

‘Meeting Friends At Night’ (from 2024 album ‘Eggsistentialism’ album)

linktr.ee/thelovelyeggs