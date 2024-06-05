A millionaire developer’s plans to restore the green tiles he hacked off a Brighton pub have been approved – but with strict conditions.

Charlie Southall was given until July 17 to put back the Montreal Arms’ tiled facade after he lost an appeal against an enforcement notice.

That deadline will now be put on hold after Brighton and Hove City Council approved an application to replace the damaged tiles and make other minor changes to the pub.

But the conditions require him to submit a full survey of the existing tiling and letting, details of the repairs, and samples of the replacement tiles for approval.

It also says the internal layout detailed in the plans must be strictly followed.

The application was due to be discussed by committee members at Hove Town Hall this afternoon, but it was approved as recommended by officers after the meeting ran out of time.

The committee report, written by planning officer Steven Dover, says: “The date for compliance with this notice as given by the Appeal Decision is 17 July, 2024.

“If the current application was approved than an agreement could be considered by [the council] that if works took place within certain timescales then it would not pursue a prosecution.

“Should the current application be approved with conditions, then a full survey of the tiled façade would be carried out by the applicant for submission to [the council] with a report detailing which tiles are to be retained, repaired, or replaced to facilitate the proposed works.

“The details of any replacement tiles would have to be submitted for approval by the LPA prior to installation and the applicant proposed to use a company which purports to provide almost exact replicas of those removed.

The details of all the incorporated signage within the tiles that forms part of the local listing would also be replicated from pre-existing photos and current appearance.

“The intention is to reinstate the tiles and signage appearance to that which existed prior to the unauthorised works that were commenced, with improvements where considered appropriate, due to replacement tiles to areas which are too damaged or must be removed to allow any approved works to be implemented, subject to agreement with [the council].

“The internal layout changes enhance the use of the current public house, for future operators and users, with the private space to the rear allowing space for a kitchen area if desired, and a more rational layout with reduced corridors and doors.”

Mr Southall’s company Dragonfly Architecture Ltd submitted two sets of plans to restore the building.

The other, which proposed flipping the tiles onto the top half of the building’s facade and turning the bottom into a commercial space, was turned down last month.