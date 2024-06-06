Brighton-born Albion captain Lewis Dunk will become the first ever player from the club to represent England at the European Championships.

He will be only the second ever player from the club to represent England at a major tournament after Steve Foster, who was also Albion captain at the time, played for the Three Lions in the 1982 World Cup Finals in Spain against Kuwait in the group stages.

England’s final 26 man squad is: Henderson, Pickford, Ramsdale; Dunk, Gomez, Guehi, Konsa, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker; Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Mainoo, Rice, Wharton; Bellingham, Bowen, Eze, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Palmer, Saka, Toney, Watkins.

Harry Maguire and James Maddison are among those to miss out.

Bart Vanbruggen (Holland), Pascal Gross and Deniz Undav (Germany), Billy Gilmour (Scotland) and Jakub Moder (Poland) are other Albion players who will feature in Euro 2024 which starts in Munich on Friday 14 June.