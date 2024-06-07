A disused university building opposite the Royal Pavilion has been sold to a “premium” hostel chain for £2.275 million..

The five-storey buiding in Pavilion Parade was occupied by students last September after teaching based there was moved to Mithras House.

Ithas now been bought by Safestay, which says it plans to turn it into a 220-bed hostel, 200 of which will be in dormitory style accommodation and

20 in private rooms.

Safestay says the £1 million conversion should take about six months.

Larry Lipman, chairman of Safestay, said, “I am delighted to announce this acquisition. It is a unique building and ideally suited to becoming a premium Safestay hostel.

“Brighton has an excellent reputation in the UK as both a seaside getaway and a lively cultural hub, and there is growing demand for affordable tourist accommodation in the city.

“Safestay will help fill this gap in the market by offering premium hostel stays for visitors, in a grand property, at a low cost.

“I am confident that this will be another strong addition to our portfolio.”