Seems that we at Brighton & Hove News aren’t the only folk flagging up the terrific talents of George Crump who we had the pleasure of witnessing performing live a week ago (1st June 2024) at the ‘Loud Women Minifesto’ at Daltons on Brighton seafront – See review below!

George Crump (they/them) is a multi-instrumentalist and producer, serving noughties and 80s synth bass inspired pop anthems. Packed full of nostalgic ear candy courtesy of Crump’s writing and production, recent singles ‘Leave Me Alone’ and ‘Give You Anything’ explore lyrics reminiscing on heartbreaks and mental health difficulties. George is a creative force that continues to pull female and non-binary vocalists into their project, with friends Kathy Foster and ALY (as heard on the aforementioned singles) delivering beautifully earnest and vulnerable vocals.

George has now announced their next single ‘Heaven’ will be released on Friday 12th July and will be commemorating the fact with a release party that same night at Komedia Studio Bar in Kensington Gardens, Brighton. Also on the bill will be a couple of other quality acts, HEIGHTS and Cowz.

This female/non-binary lineup event has been organised by Nasty Mode Records who also assisted with the new single release. Thus far Nasty Mode Records have had two advance sell-out events, and George Crump’s will be the third instalment. With a trio of acts on the up, it’s recommended that you grab your tickets for this event at the earliest opportunity – Snap them up HERE and HERE.

