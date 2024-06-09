A film about a remarkable swimmer from Brighton is to switch from the big screen to digital streaming platforms from tomorrow (Monday 10 June).

Having opened in cinemas in March, Vindication Swim, the story of Mercedes Gleitze, will be available on Apple TV and is expected to be shown on other streaming platforms.

Gleitze, who lived in Freshfield Road, Brighton, was 27 when she became the first women to swim the English Channel in 1927.

And her inspirational tale of courage and determination was brought to the screen by the Brighton film-maker Elliott Hasler, 23, who wrote and directed Vindication Swim.

Gleitze is played by Kirsten Callaghan, 33, from Brighton, who suffered cramp and seasickness as her scenes in the Channel were filmed without a body double or special effects.

She was supported in her leading role by extras recruited through the University of the Third Age – the u3a – from Brighton, Worthing and across Sussex.

One of them, Suzanne Bystry, of the Brighton and Hove u3a, told The Observer newspaper: “We were on a beautiful 1920s bus with outside stairs and open-top deck, being issued with authentic ’20s tickets by a very smart ’20s dressed conductor.”

The u3a said that the presence of members in the film “not only enriches the on-screen experience but also underscores the film’s celebration of ordinary people achieving extraordinary feats”.

The film’s release came on International Women’s Day – on Friday 8 March – at the Duke of York’s Picturehouse in Brighton.

The first downloads from Apple TV will take place tomorrow (Monday 10 June) just two days after World Oceans Day, with the film already among the platform’s top 10 pre-orders.

The film’s Facebook page said: “Did you know an environmental impact initiative was put in place during filming, which meant measures like no single-use plastics on set and car shares were put in place to limit the carbon footprint of the film.”

The director Elliott Hasler said: “It was very important to us that the filming did not have a negative impact upon this beautiful environment which has suffered a lot recently with pollution and overfishing among other things and which is so integral to our story and the legacy of Mercedes Gleitze.”