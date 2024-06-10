One of Brighton’s best-loved shops, Dockerills, is to close in just over three months’ time after more than a century of trading.

The hardware store’s premises, Regent House, in Church Street, looks likely to be rented out to another business or businesses while the family firm, Dockerills (Brighton) Limited, keeps its head office there.

The shop was started in Edward Street by Walter James Dockerill and the business is currently run by the third and fourth generation of the family.

It employs about a dozen people, described as “half of them family and the others who are like family”.

The company issued a statement. It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Dockerills high street store at the end of September.

“The business has been a part of the North Laine community for over 100 years and established in Regent House, Church Street, since the mid-70s.

“Since our first shop, established in Edward Street in 1915, we have proudly served the local community and trade customers.

“We have always aimed to operate with unwavering dedication and commitment to offering quality products and excellent customer service which have stood the test of time.

“Our head office will remain in the Regent House building as we will continue to operate our transitional business model.

“We will proudly reflect on the remarkable journey that began in Edward Street in 1915 and spanned the generations of Dockerills family members that have ensured the legacy continues.

“After a lot of careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our shop doors.

“With declining footfall and increasing operational overheads, the high street has changed considerably over recent years and our business has suffered as a consequence.

“Unfortunately, the fifth generation could not develop a sustainable retail business model moving forward.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers for the incredible support given to us and we have fond memories serving both old and new friends that have visited our various shops in the North Laine over many years.

“While this chapter may be ending, the legacy of our shop will continue in the records of Brighton history and who knows it may return once these challenging and changeable times pass.

“We thank you once again for your support, and we hope to see you around the North Laine area as we continue to build on the legacy and freehold of our historical Regent House building.”