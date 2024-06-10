Heads and governors were urged to “federate” – or join forces – as a way of tackling their financial shortfalls and falling pupil numbers at a summit this afternoon (Monday 10 June).

Officials from Brighton and Hove City Council called the summit to share “a proposal around a city of federated schools”.

The proposal is still in its early stages and could result in the creation of clusters of schools run by executive heads and joint governing bodies or a city-wide federation.

The council had been looking at the possibility of creating its own “multi-academy trust” as a defensive move as the Conservative government tried to convert all state schools into academies.

Ministers diluted the proposal for wholesale conversions but, with the prospect of a change of government next month, schools chiefs have looked afresh at the prospect of greater collaboration.

Already, some schools have become academies, including primaries in Whitehawk and Moulsecoomb after critical official inspection reports.

Others such as West Blatchington, Hangleton and Benfield have opted to become part of a multi-academy trust for other reasons including the prospect of greater investment.

The financial challenges facing schools in Brighton and Hove have been a key driver of the plans, with falling pupil numbers pushing more schools into deficit. This has made cost-sharing more attractive.

It emerged before Christmas that more than half the community schools in Brighton and Hove were on course for a deficit in the 2023-24 financial year to the end of March.

A report said that 33 out of the 61 council-maintained schools had a licensed deficit – coinciding with the rising number of schools with spare places.

The government provided a “dedicate schools grant” – totalling £198 million for 2023-24 – with the council responsible for distributing the money to schools.

But if schools overspend by too much, the council would have to provide funding to enable them to balance their books.

Before Christmas, the “licensed deficits” for the 2023-24 financial year totalled £4.39 million, councillors were told, just less than the £4.54 million surplus at the end of the previous financial year.

The council’s assistant director of families, children and learning, Jo Lyons, wrote to all heads and chairs of governors of council- maintained community and faith schools in Brighton and Hove.

She invited them to the summit at the Sussex County Cricket Ground, in Eaton Road, Hove.

Dr Lyons said: “The purpose of the session is to ensure we all have a good shared understanding of the current critical financial position we are in as a city and how we can work together to address this.

“It will be an opportunity for us to consider options around how we tackle these financial challenges alongside the persistent issue of falling pupil numbers in the city.

“The council will be presenting a proposal around a city of federated schools and we are keen for your engagement in this.

“The proposal would involve all maintained and voluntary aided primary and secondary schools in the city including our faith schools.”

The material presented to heads and governors made use of similar ideas explored by neighbouring West Sussex County Council.

There is a precedent in Brighton and Hove too, with the amalgamation of almost all infant and junior schools into all-through primaries.

And in the NHS locally, family doctors’ surgeries have begun working in six largely geographic cluster.

A federation of schools could mean one executive head teacher in charge of a number of schools which could share a single board of governors.

Staff and other costs could be shared and this could mean the loss of some jobs with the unions likely to pay close attention to the proposals.

There is not yet a single fixed option on the table and, in her invitation to attend, Dr Lyons also said: “This is the start of a conversation.”