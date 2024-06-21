The chance to run a city centre cafe is up for grabs, with just one catch – the successful tenant will have to stump up £360,000 to repair it first.

The Level cafe in Brighton has been closed since 2021 because of flooding, which an investigation found were caused by damage to Victorian drainage when the nearby skatepark was put in.

The public toilets were closed the following year after persistent vandalism, with 96 needles plus condoms, weapons and drugs found there in the first half of 2022.

Work has now started on converting the adjacent MacLaren pavilion into a much smaller cafe with three toilets.

But a 25-year commercial lease on the larger cafe – built at a cost of £1 million in 2012, is now up for grabs.

The price is not advertised, but the brochure says it would be worth about £30,000 per annum if in good repair.

It says: “As part of any transaction, the council will require the future occupant, at their own cost, to undertake within a set timeframe (ideally no longer than 12 months from lease commencement) the comprehensive schedule of works attached to these particulars.

“Preliminary estimates for the works indicate a likely cost of c£300,000 + VAT (as applicable).

“This figure is for guidance only and all relevant parties should undertake their own investigations and costings in this regard.”

The advert says the main building has 142 sq m, and the external terrace 243 sq m.

It says the former public toilets are not going to reopen as loos, and alternative uses such as storage are welcomed.

Although the only tenants to date have been cafes, it says the space would suit a variety of different occupiers, subject to planning.

A brief schedule of works is included, including removing graffiti, repalcing vandalised doors and replacing the rear doors with security doors after multiple break-ins.

It also includes installing new pipework and a pump system in case of future leaks.

The cafe will need to be stripped out, new stud walls built and the interior painted with biocidal paint to prevent black mould.