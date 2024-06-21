Ikea has given an update on its opening date after submitting plans for a new click and collect base in the Churchill Square car park.

The application said the retail giant would be moving into the former Debenhams unit “soon”.

Today, Ikea said it’s hoping to announce an exact opening date in due course – but this won’t be until late spring at the earliest.

An Ikea spokesperson said: “We continue to make good progress on the build of our Brighton store.

“Its exact opening date will be announced in due course, and will follow after the opening of our Oxford Street store in London next spring.”

Ikea has always said it would be opening its Oxford Street store before Brighton, but the opening of the London branch slipped back because of the challenges of refurbishing the Grade II listed building.

Last month, it said the “hugely complex” renovation had revealed “unexpected conditions” of the 100-year-old four-storey building, particularly to stop flooding in the basement levels.

Ingka Centres, which owns Ikea, bought Churchill Square from Abrdn last year for a reported £145 million.

It announced it would be opening the third of its smaller scale stores, known as Livat, in the empty Debenhams department store unit.

The first Livat opened in Hammersmith in March 2022. The smaller stores sell home accessories alongside a Swedish deli and kitchen and bathroom planning services.

The application for the new click and collect base says it will be built in the middle of the multi-storey car park and include 23 dedicated parking bays.

It says internet retail sales now represent almost 30% of the company’s total sales in the UK, leading to it rolling out more click and collect hubs to support this.

And it says having one in Brighton means customers living here will no longer have to travel to existing pick up points in Burgess Hill and Shoreham, which are only accessible by car.

It’s not clear exactly how many existing parking spaces will be lost – one document says the base will take up the space of 66 spaces, but another says there will be a net loss of 66 spaces.