New York rock quintet GIFT formed just before the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded their 2022 debut album ‘Momentary Presence’ during its associated isolation. Thankfully, their music – a dizzying blend of early shoegaze, classic ‘90s alternative rock and even modern pop – quickly transcended that troubled time to prick up the ears of adventurous listeners both in the UK and the US.

GIFT, who are vocalist/guitarist TJ Freda, multi-instrumentalists Jessica Gurewitz and Justin Hrabovsky, drummer Gabe Camarano and bassist Kallan Campbell, recently returned with ‘Wish Me Away’, their first new song in the 18 months since their debut album and the first on new label Captured Tracks.

With its earworm guitar lines, propulsive rhythms, riveting vocals and mind-expanding sonics, ‘Wish Me Away’ is the perfect sonic springboard from ‘Momentary Presence’ to where GIFT are going next. It’s also a potent reminder that you can still preserve that twinkle in your eye even when you feel like everything’s slipping away.

Says Freda: “‘Wish Me Away’ is about giving into the feeling of everything slipping away. Just take it all away, put me out of my misery, wish me away. While this all seems daunting and sad, there’s a feeling of optimism in this song, holding on for dear life and refusing to give up hope.”

After almost losing a loved one, Freda found himself grappling with the fleeting nature of life. ‘Wish Me Away’ ruminates on the fear and freedom that can come from knowing it can all slip away. “The line ‘wish me away’ kept coming up, as in, take me, not them”, he further notes.

Listen to ‘Wish Me Away’ HERE and watch the video, directed by Andrew Gibson HERE.

‘Wish Me Away’ is the lead single from the forthcoming 11-tune ‘Illuminator’ album which is set to drop on 23rd August and fans can find out more HERE.

GIFT will be heading over to the UK in order to support the new album and will be playing a few select headline dates prior to them supporting fellow New York based band BODEGA on their UK tour in October, which includes gigs in London, Leeds, Nottingham and Glasgow.

Headline UK tour dates:

10th October – Brighton – The Hope & Ruin

11th October – London – Moth Club

12th October – Manchester – YES (Basement)

14th October – Birmingham – Hare and Hounds

UK tour dates with BODEGA:

15th October – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

16th October – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

17th October – Glasgow – Room 2

18th October – Newcastle upon Tyne – The Cluny

21st October – Cambridge – Junction 2

22nd October – Sheffield – Crookes Social Club

23rd October – Bristol – Lantern Hall

24th October – London – EartH Hall

Tickets for all concerts can be located HERE.

www.gift-music.com