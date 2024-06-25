Brighton Dome, the south coast’s premier multi-arts venue, has announced a brand-new mini-festival celebrating deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists and their work, ‘Disabled + Disobedient’, taking place on 6th July 2024.

The Festival will offer an afternoon of free workshops, talks and networking sessions created by and for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists and creative people, and those looking to explore a career in the arts.

This will be followed in the evening by a cabaret event, featuring theatre, dance, comedy, spoken-word and music performances. The evening session is open to all and will be hosted by Brighton Dome In-House Artist Erin Enfys alongside a diverse line-up of leading disabled and neurodivergent artists from across the region. Performers include musician and drag performer Alex Fincher; poet and performer Calliope Wood; multi-disciplinary artist Erin James; disabled dance artist Lucy Clark; and subversive musical-cabaret performer Theyvid (Catriona Judt). Theatre maker Elspeth McColl will debut a new spoken word piece for the event, as part of her artist residency in Anita’s Room, Brighton Dome’s new dedicated creative space for artists to research, experiment and create bold new work.

‘Disabled + Disobedient Festival’ is co-programmed with Erin Enfys, a Brighton Dome In-House Artist. Enfys is a disabled and neurodivergent performer and theatre maker known for their compassionate, community-driven work.

Following a recent major refurbishment, Brighton Dome’s venues now include even more accessible spaces to support a wider, more inclusive programme of events. They now feature more accessible dressing rooms, lower bar counters for wheelchair users and upgraded hearing assistance systems, among other improvements.

The Festival will take place across Brighton Dome’s newly refurbished Studio Theatre, Anita’s Room and the Gallery Bar and all events will be BSL interpreted and wheelchair accessible.

‘Disabled + Disobedient Festival’ takes place on 6th July 2024.

For more details visit brightondome.org