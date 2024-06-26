One of the great modern jazz singers, Jo Harrop, is coming to The Verdict in Brighton on Saturday 21st September to celebrate her stunning new album, ‘The Path Of A Tear’ which dropped on 7th June and Marlbank referenced the album by exclaiming “quality albums such as ‘The Path Of A Tear’ only come along once in a blue moon”. The album can be ordered HERE. The concert is one of 12 UK dates, including a special concert on 4th July at London’s Ronnie Scott’s, and further shows in Harrogate, London, Newcastle, Milton Keynes, Guildford, Nottingham, Kent, Swanage, and Southampton. Tickets are on sale now for the Brighton concert and can be snapped up HERE.

The lineup for the tour will be:

JO HARROP – vocals

PAUL EDIS – piano, MD

JIHAD DARWISH – bass

PETER ADAM HILL – drums

HARRY GREENE – guitar

Jo Harrop ‘The Path Of A Tear’ UK tour dates:

June 30th – Harrogate Music Festival

July 4th – Ronnie Scott’s – London

September 13th – Hampstead Jazz Club – London

September 21st – The Verdict Jazz Club – Brighton

September 27th – The Glasshouse International Music Concert – Newcastle

October 1st – Special Event – London

October 2nd – Special Event – London

October 10th – The Stables – Milton Keynes

October 11th – Electric Theatre – Guildford

October 12th – Peggy’s Skylight – Nottingham

October 24th – The Lighthouse – Deal, Kent

November 2nd – Swanage Jazz Club

November 3rd – The Concorde – Southampton

‘The Path Of A Tear’ information:

Recorded at The Village Studios in Los Angeles in September 2023 and produced by Larry Klein (best-known for his groundbreaking work with a host of legendary artists including Joni Mitchell, Madeleine Peyroux and Herbie Hancock), ‘The Path Of A Tear’ is an ear-watering slice of mid-70s soul with a sublime shot of jazz and a subtle twist of Americana.

Jo Harrop possesses one of the most unmistakable voices in contemporary jazz, yet she has soul running through her veins. ‘The Path Of A Tear’, Harrop’s fourth album on London-based jazz label, Lateralize Records, suggests an artist determined to keep moving forward as she dives into unchartered musical waters.

‘The Path Of A Tear’ features some of the finest jazz musicians in the world including guitarist Anthony Wilson (Diana Krall, Madeleine Peyroux), drummer Victor Indrizzo (Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette) and pianist and Hammond B-3 organist Jim Cox (Leonard Cohen, B.B King) alongside Larry Klein on bass.

Having won widespread critical acclaim for her last two albums, ‘The Heart Wants’ and ‘When Winter Turns To Spring’, ‘The Path Of A Tear’ sees Harrop finding her voice as a writer with elegant, confessional songs of unflinching honesty.

Few artists can convey the depth of emotion Harrop evokes every time she opens her heart to sing. Anyone who hears her music knows exactly how she feels; the smouldering sadness flowing through her voice speaks for itself. Her songs are where she lives. Music is a form of catharsis for Jo Harrop, an award-winning artist who would rather show you her battle scars than her trophies.

Jo Harrop – Biography:

Jo Harrop has firmly established herself as one of the most distinctive singer songwriters in British jazz. Having signed to Lateralize Records, she recently made her USA debut with a string of shows at some of the most prestigious venues in the country including New York’s Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center) and San Francisco’s The SFJAZZ Center. After releasing her debut LP, ‘Weathering The Storm’, Harrop burst into the spotlight with a pair of critically-acclaimed, award-winning albums, ‘The Heart Wants’ and ‘When Winter Turns To Spring’, attracting widespread airplay and an eclectic array of highly respected admirers including Iggy Pop, Christian McBride and Chris Seefried.

