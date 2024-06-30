Tributes have been paid to former Labour councillor Adrian Morris who has died at the age of 79.

Mr Morris served as a Labour councillor for Queen’s Park ward on Brighton and Hove City Council from 2015 to 2019. He was a member of the Planning Committee.

He chaired the local party and served as a member of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Authority, as a director of the Brighton Dome and Festival and as a Brighton and Hove heritage commissioner.

Before politics, he was a graphic designer and artist with credits that included the 1970s BBC children’s TV show Ed and Zed, scripted by his late partner Jack Tinker, who died in 1996.

Adrian lived in the North Laine area of Brighton and in Benalmádena, Spain.

Millie Tinker wrote on Facebook: “We’ve been trying to reach out to all of Adrian’s friends to inform them that, sadly, he has passed away. He will be deeply missed, RIP.”

Mr Morris was always dapper and well-dressed, thoughtful and generous. The many tributes included a number of recurring words and phrases such as a lovely man, a gentleman, such fun and wonderful company.

The former Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion, David Lepper, said that it was “very sad news about a great person”.

Mr Lepper, the first Labour leader of Brighton Borough Council, and his wife Jeane Lepper, a long-serving former councillor, said: “We were so sorry to hear about Adrian. He will be missed by many of us.”

The former Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, also said that the news was “very sad”, adding: “We had disagreements but we also had great nights out and great stories he would tell.”

The former Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Warren Morgan, said: “Adrian was a valued colleague and friend in the Labour group on the council, a great campaigner never afraid to speak his mind. A real character who will be missed but remembered fondly.”

Mr Morgan’s successor as leader, Daniel Yates, posted a picture from Pride during their time on the council together and said: “RIP Adrian Morris. Always a pleasure.”

Dan Chapman, who served alongside Mr Morris as a Labour councillor for Queen’s Park, said: “During our four years as councillors together, Adrian demonstrated what a kind, compassionate and thoughtful person he was.

“He was full of warmth and made difficult times feel better, as well as always making us laugh and leaving us with many happy memories.”

And their fellow Queen’s Park councillor Karen Barford, said: “Daniel Chapman and I are very sad to hear the news. We were Queen’s Park ward councillors together 2015-19 and became good friends.

“We worked hard but always made time for some fun and laughter. Farewell Adrian, thank you for such wonderful memories … and for just being you.”

Labour councillor Julie Cattell said: “The world is a lesser place without him.”

Nigel Jenner, who became a Labour councillor on neighbouring Adur District Council last month, said: “So sad to hear this. He played a big part in the party as chair and then as a councillor. He will be missed.”

He had friends across the party divides and one former political rival, Nick Taylor, who served as a Conservative councillor, said: “I’m sorry to hear that. He was a true gent. Always so easy to chat to. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Another former fellow Labour councillor and fire authority member, Caroline Penn, described Mr Morris as “incomparable” and said: “His enthusiasm and joy for life made every event far more fun than it should it have been. Always the life and soul, Adrian really came alive for Pride.

“I last saw him at Christmas. It was obvious that he was quite unwell but he was still as full of sparkle as ever.”

Millie Tinker said that the funeral arrangements had yet to be finalised.