A giant charity shop is due to open in Churchill Square, raising money for several different causes.

The pop-up store will trade from the former Lakeland unit on the basement floor of the Brighton shopping centre.

Charity Super.mkt describes itself as a department store for second-hand fashion.

It’s co-founded by fashion designer Wayne Hemingway, who said: “We know that Brighton will welcome the concept because the city has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to the issues that we are bringing to the fore and the values that the brand upholds.

“There really is something for everyone from affordable designer pieces, to vintage to good quality high street items at “cost of living crisis prices. This is a pop-up so pop-in fast.”

The chain has also opened stores in London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow, Oxford, and Reading.

Mark Buchanan Smith, Centre Director of Churchill Square said: “The opening of Charity Super.mkt will not only offer an exciting array of second-hand fashion but also contribute to the well-being of our community by supporting important charitable organisations.

“We look forward to the positive impact this concept will bring to Churchill Square and the wider Brighton community.”