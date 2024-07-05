Labour has held Hove with an increased majority.
Peter Kyle, who won the seat from the Conservatives in 2015, is now expected to become a member of the new government.
Mr Kyle said that the voters of Hove and Portslade had chosen change when he won the seat from the Conservatives in 2015 and now it was clear that the country had also chosen change as well.
He was only sorry that his late father had missed this moment.
The Greens came second, overtaking the Conservatives after the Tory vote appeared to be weakened by thousands of votes for Reform UK.
The votes cast were as follows.
Peter Kyle (Labour) 27,209
Sophie Broadbent (Green) 7,418
Carline Deal (Conservative) 6,630
Martin Hess (Reform UK) 4,558
Tanushka Marah (Independent) 3,048
Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat) 3,046
With 27,000 votes, Peter Kyle got nearly four times the votes of the next candidate.
Whilst I don’t argue your, rough, maths. At present, across the UK labour have 33.7% of the popular vote. Corbyn had 40 last time he was head of the party after a GE.
I also don’t want to be mean and take away from Mr Kyle’s victory. Which was sizeable. However it’s fair to point out that the Tories lost both in seats & overall votes more than labour won. Yes they had a historic landslide but, Imho, that was as much a case of them being the established opposition party as it was actual party achievement and/or popularity along with the Tories paying the price of their own, repeated, failures
There seems to be a lot of common discussions that many people voted to get rid of conservative candidates more so than any other reason. Protest voting at it’s finest.
It wasn’t much of a competition from the other candidates, I wasn’t expecting this to go any other way.
I don’t support Labour but Kyle deserves this win, a decent, hard-working man. He spoke up for Jewish people when the world is shamefully against them.
Tanushka Marah – joint last – where you deserve to be after your shameful and disgusting comments on the sadistic, barbaric, genocidal atrocities of Hamas and some Palestine civilians on peaceful Jewish people on 7/10/23.