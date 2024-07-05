Labour has held Hove with an increased majority.

Peter Kyle, who won the seat from the Conservatives in 2015, is now expected to become a member of the new government.

Mr Kyle said that the voters of Hove and Portslade had chosen change when he won the seat from the Conservatives in 2015 and now it was clear that the country had also chosen change as well.

He was only sorry that his late father had missed this moment.

The Greens came second, overtaking the Conservatives after the Tory vote appeared to be weakened by thousands of votes for Reform UK.

The votes cast were as follows.

Peter Kyle (Labour) 27,209

Sophie Broadbent (Green) 7,418

Carline Deal (Conservative) 6,630

Martin Hess (Reform UK) 4,558

Tanushka Marah (Independent) 3,048

Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat) 3,046