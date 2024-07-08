A street full of cars were towed when a council resurfacing team showed up a day before residents were expecting them.

Brighton and Hove City Council put notices up towards the end of June saying that Margaret Street in Kemptown would be resurfaced on Wednesday last week.

But workmen actually turned up on Tuesday – to find most cars had not been moved.

The council said the signs had been put up to advertise the change of date, which happened because of poor weather forecast on the Wednesday.

But residents said the date was changed on the day itself.

One, Zoe Hubbard, said: “They turned up a day early in Margaret Street changed the date on the sign that had been there for a couple of weeks and proceeded to pick up and moved every car that was parked down there… absolutely shocking.”

Another, Bibi, said: “There were genuinely shocked residents shouting out of the window ‘it’s tomorrow’. The main guy operating the truck removing them all was smirking a lot.

“The road feels very unsteady to walk on as it is a big mound in the middle.”

Councillor Trevor Muten, the lead councillor for transport, said: “This resurfacing work was brought forward so it could be completed ahead of the forecast poor weather.

“Signs were put up letting people know the change in dates, no cars were illegally removed and no fines were issued.

“This type of work helps prolong the life of our roads, is widely used and is intended to bed in over several months.

“Resurfacing our roads in this way makes them safer and benefits the entire community so it is important where parking is temporarily suspended residents do move their cars to allow this work to take place.”