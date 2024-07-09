Ahead of his sold out concert in Brighton at the Corn Exchange on 25th July, electronic musician and producer Jon Hopkins will release his new album ‘RITUAL’ on August 30th. A 41-minute ceremonial epic that unfolds over eight chapters, it is by turns devotional, empowering and nurturing.

Having previously shared ‘RITUAL (evocation)’, which took listeners direct to the heart of the album’s fiery, sub-heavy crescendo, Hopkins today shares a second single – ‘RITUAL (palace)’ – a window into the glowing melodic core of the album.

Starting with an inhaled breath, ‘RITUAL (palace)’ shimmers with possibility. A glittering elevation where reverberating notes and nurturing pads are joined by a deep, rhythmic pulse and layered vocals, alive with melodic interplay and a gently propulsive grace.

“In 2022, I was commissioned to compose for a project called Dreamachine* – a beautiful immersive experience created by a team of artists, scientists, and philosophers, which was experienced by tens of thousands of people throughout 2022 and beyond as it continues to tour. ‘RITUAL (palace)’ is an evolution of the music I composed for that project. I am so grateful to all those involved.”

Jennifer Crook, Artistic Director of Dreamachine added: “Dreamachine is a multidisciplinary collaboration that engages audiences in a powerful new kind of collective experience. Jon’s original composition for Dreamachine provides the essential heartbeat to this cerebral journey, designed to build inner connection. RITUAL’s evolution of his composition builds beautifully on this unique collaboration, bringing this extraordinary music to an even wider audience.”

Taking ceremony, spiritual liberation and the hero’s journey as inspiration, ‘RITUAL’ taps into an ancient and primal energy through cavernous subs, hypnotic drumming and transcendent melodic interplay. Tense, immersive and ultimately triumphant, it is a culmination of themes explored throughout Hopkins’ 22-year career and acts as the kinetic counterpart to 2021’s ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’.

‘RITUAL’ is both emotionally and sonically heavy, whilst retaining a warm, live feel, where the juxtaposition between softness and intensity forms the core of the whole. So take time, prepare and immerse in ‘RITUAL’ for 41 minutes of uninterrupted listening: sonic divination of the most potent form.

*Dreamachine was originally conceived through a research and development project, and presented by Collective Act, as part of Unboxed: Creativity in the UK. Designed to celebrate creativity and innovation, the project was funded by the UK Government with support from EventScotland and the Scottish Government, Creative Wales and the Welsh Government, and Belfast City Council and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Watch the video for ‘RITUAL (evocation)’ HERE.

RITUAL is available to pre-order on DomMart-exclusive double clear vinyl (with artwork print and etching on one side of the vinyl), standard double vinyl, CD and digitally. Pre-order: DomMart | Digital

Upcoming tour dates:

Thursday 25th July – The Corn Exchange, Brighton – sold out

Friday 26th July – Bristol Beacon, Bristol

Saturday 27th July – Junction 2 Festival, London

Friday 16th August – Green Man Festival, Brecon Beacons – sold out

