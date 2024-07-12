The Royal Pavilion is to be lit up in red and white in support of the England football team as they prepare for the final of the Euro 2024 tournament.

Brighton and Hove Museums said: “The lights will illuminate the building at night from the East Lawn from Friday 12 July to Sunday 14 July when the match will take place.”

The deputy chief executive of Brighton and Hove Museums, Abigail Thomas, said: “Like the rest of the nation, we will be cheering on the England team on Sunday.

“Illuminating the iconic Royal Pavilion in red and white is our way of showing support and wishing the team luck.

“The building is so beautiful and we can’t wait to see it bathed in different colours for the weekend.”

The lights are due to be switched on at dusk each evening – and photographs can be taken from the East Lawn.

Brighton and Hove Museums said: “If you take a great photo, please share it on our social media.”

It added: “As a charity, we rely on public support to preserve our city’s historic buildings and collections for future generations, curate world-class exhibitions and deliver vital schools and community learning programmes.”

