Conservative councillors have called for more action to remove weeds and more frequent grass cutting.

Councillor Alistair McNair, the Conservative group leader, spoke out at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council last night (Thursday 11 July).

He said that Labour had promised to “wage war on weeds” in the party’s 2023 local election manifesto.

Since then, councillors have given their backing to using glyphosate weedkiller, widely sold in shops as Roundup.

The council stopped spraying the herbicide five years ago but, in January, voted to go back to using, although applying it in a different way.

Instead of spraying the chemical, it is suspended in oil and applied directly to pavements weeds in a method that is less indiscriminate.

Councillor McNair called for a report to the cabinet to address the need for regular grass cutting and pavement weeding, with timelines and priority given to areas where older people live.

He said that Labour had promised a rose garden – but if there were roses, he said, they were hiding in among the weeds.

He said: “There’s more money for graffiti removal. More money for trees. More money for potholes. Why haven’t funds been released to solve the weed problem?

“This crucial service is still underfunded. Spraying with glyphosate once will not be enough to suppress weeds – hand de-weeding will also be required for larger weeds.

“We acknowledge many residents strongly disapprove of glyphosate. The council should still continue to investigate different methods of weed suppression.”

The Greens and Brighton and Hove Independents joined the criticism. They said that many people were concerned about the weedkiller and areas should be able to opt out of the glyphosate treatment.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said: “Many organisations, including Southern Water, have recommended that the council does not use glyphosates, citing the threat to the city’s aquifers and water quality.”

She said that a report on the matter should include the results of aquifer water testing for glyphosate contamination.

She added: “We want to remind all council operatives and contractors applying glyphosate to be cognisant of the recommendations to wear masks and protective clothing.”

Councillor Fishleigh said that she had received reports of workers wearing shorts while spraying.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said that the requests made by the Independents and Greens had either been done or would be done.

Councillor Rowkins said: “We need to make sure that our streets are safe and accessible and that the city is maintained to the satisfaction of residents – and that of course is why we were forced to act earlier this year.

“I would just ask for a little patience … it’s not realistic to expect the promised rose garden that was quoted earlier in just a few weeks.”

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson said that weed removal had gone well in his ward, North Portslade, which was the first to be targeted.

Councillor Atkinson said: “The only issue (was) the eventual removal of the dead weeds. This is sometimes carried out by a Cityclean worker and sometimes by the residents themselves – so a little bit hit and miss.

“I am grateful, however, to the administration for the reintroduction of weedkiller and this problem should be much easier to deal with as the years progress.”

A report is expected to be presented to the council’s cabinet on grass-cutting regimes, including sight lines and verges, with residents to receive clearer timelines for weed removal so people will know when their street would be cleared.