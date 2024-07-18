Plans to improve a heat network will mean a £400,000 upgrade for a block of flats on Hove seafront.

The work is being part-funded by a government grant of £203,000 which is being match-funded by Southern Housing, one of Britain’s largest housing associations.

The grant was awarded by the government’s Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES) to improve the Vega building, in Kingsway.

The work will include the installation of heat interface units (HIUs), new pipework, reviewing plant room controls and upgrading insulation across the network to improve efficiency levels.

Southern said: “The results will mean heating in the building becomes more cost-efficient for residents – as well as the wider environmental benefits through the reduction of carbon emissions.

“Over £800,000 has now been spent at Vega building on improvements for residents including a new roof and upgrades to individual homes and communal areas.

“Despite the huge challenges the housing sector is facing, Southern Housing invested £204 million in repairs and maintenance in 2022-23.

“This year, Southern Housing’s board has committed to increase the budget by £64 million to £268 million, having taken the difficult decision to reduce new home development in favour of investment in existing stock.”

Southern Housing’s director of strategic asset management Dritan Uka said: “We’re committed to investing in our homes and improving their energy efficiency and this includes investing in heat networks such as the one at Vega building.

“We know these investments, part-funded through government grant, deliver significant immediate benefits for our residents through savings in energy costs and contribute to our net zero carbon goals.”

The HNES – part of the government’s support for heat networks – aims to improve the performance of existing district and communal heat networks, with a focus on areas where residents are experiencing inadequate supplies.

Southern Housing’s director of external relations, Chris Middleton, said in a blog post: “The Vega building has faced several challenges since its construction.

“Residents have grappled with a leaking roof, an inefficient heat network and components within their homes that have fallen short of their expected lifespan.

“These issues have affected the quality of life for those living in the building and to date no amount of effort had resolved matters effectively.

“In September of last year, I took the reins of a project aimed at diagnosing and rectifying the persistent problems within the building.

“(It was) the first opportunity since the Southern Housing merger (with Optivo in December 2022) to look at a persistent problem from a new angle.

“I was told that issues affecting the original developer during construction had left a good looking, well-positioned and seemingly well-appointed building with several critical issues that patch repair attempts could not resolve.

“Thus, a comprehensive approach to diagnosing problems and resolving long-term repairs was required.

“Throughout this journey, we’ve actively listened to the frustrations of our residents, assembled the right people and secured the necessary support and funding.

“Our ambitious plans—to invest £9.2 billion in existing homes over the next 30 years—signals a new cultural and fiscal approach to tackling persistent issues that feels positively different from our previous position.

“While this project is still to complete in full, it exemplifies what can be achieved when stated ambition aligns with strategic investment – which is what the new Southern Housing is all about.”