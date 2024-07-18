She Drew The Gun aka Wirral born songwriter Louisa Roach is gearing up for the release of the next long-player installment with the arrival of ‘Howl’ which is set to drop on 15th November. Fans have got a choice of clear vinyl, green transparent vinyl, red transparent vinyl, CD or cassette options – Find your copy HERE.

‘Howl’, which has been preceded by the ‘Howl’ and ‘Nothing Lasts’, singles, follows on from 2016’s ‘Memories Of The Future’, 2018’s ‘Revolution Of Mind’ and 2021’s ‘Behave Myself’. This time around Louisa was working alongside producer Ash Workman in his Margate studio, who has worked with Christine & The Queens and Metronomy, and assisted in bringing the new album’s eleven cuts to life with a poppier side. Louisa had also worked with her son Cole on ‘Howl’s demos.

“I’m not trying to say I’m enlightened at all. I’m just learning and doing better,” she says. “A howl can be a mourning thing, or it can be a scream out to the world, which is what a piece of art can be. It’s got a connection to primal energy and I feel like that’s what I’ve been connecting to – my past and a little bit of magic. ‘Howl’ captures that.”

The tracklisting reads as follows:

‘Howl’

‘Mirrors’

‘Became’

‘Shine On’

‘Rise’

‘Washed In Blue’

‘Nothing Lasts’

‘What’s The Matter’

‘Conjuring’

‘Ritual’

‘Out’

Fans will have plenty of time to learn the new compositions for the forthcoming February 2025 tour, which takes in Hebden Bridge, Glasgow, Galashiels, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, London, Brighton, Bristol, Bedford and Birmingham. The Brighton venue of choice this time around will be Revenge and the date will be Saturday 22nd February 2025.

All tickets will be going on sale tomorrow (Friday) 19th July from HERE and tickets for the Brighton concert will also be available from Love Thy Neighbour promoters HERE.

shedrewthegun.com