Three Brighton and Hove schools are holding farewell events this week as they prepare to close.

The three schools are St Peter’s Primary School, in Portslade, Hertford Infant School, in Hollingdean, and St Bartholomew’s Church of England Primary School, in Brighton.

Two are due to close this week although Hertford Infant School is merging with the nearby Hertford Junior School to become a single all-though primary on the junior school site.

And St Bartholomew’s will close for good at the end of the year although most pupils will start at a new school in September.

St Bart’s head teacher Katie Blood reflected on the impending closure in a service at St Bartholomew’s Church led by Father Ben Eadon.

The school, founded in 1871, is one of the smallest schools in the area – and it nestles in the shadow of Brighton’s biggest church which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

Inside the church, hundreds of children and former pupils joined staff and former staff and governors, volunteers and supporters for the final school mass.

The head said: “Reflecting on my time as head teacher at St Bartholomew’s Primary School fills me with immense pride and gratitude.

“The journey has been enriched by the support of our dedicated priests whose presence has fostered a nurturing environment where faith and learning thrive hand in hand.

“The kindness of the St Bartholomew’s community has been truly heart-warming and their collective spirit has created a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels valued and included.

“Our staff at St Bartholomew’s are nothing short of extraordinary. Their eagerness to embrace new ideas and unwavering support has been instrumental in giving our children the best learning experiences.

“Their heartfelt commitment to our students’ wellbeing and academic excellence have made my role as head teacher incredibly fulfilling.

“Lastly, the children of St Bartholomew’s have been the true highlight of my time as head teacher. Their curiosity, enthusiasm and kindness have been a daily source of inspiration.

“Witnessing their growth, celebrating their achievements and supporting them through challenges has been the most rewarding aspect of my role.

“I have learnt so much from our pupils and for that I will be eternally grateful.

“I am deeply thankful for the collaborative and compassionate spirit that defines St Bartholomew’s.

“Though it is with a heavy heart that we prepare for the school’s closure at the end of the year, I take solace in the lasting impact we have made together and many people have made before us.

“The vibrant and nurturing environment we have all created will leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who were part of this special community.

“Our share memories and achievements will continue to inspire and guide us, even as we bid farewell to St Bartholomew’s.”