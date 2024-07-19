Too many allotment plots are vacant and overgrown, a Green councillor said at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet yesterday (Thursday 18 July).

Councillor Sue Shanks, who has an allotment herself, asked for a progress update on letting the hundreds of vacant plots to some of the thousands on the waiting list.

Progress was being made, she was told, just a few months after some people questioned whether the service was broken.

In March, the Brighton and Hove Allotment Federation complained about the number of unlet plots even though more than 3,000 people were on the waiting list.

Federation members were also frustrated by the lack of maintenance and repairs and the poor engagement between council staff and volunteer representatives of the various allotment sites.

Yesterday, at Hove Town Hall, Councillor Mitchie Alexander said that 87 per cent of the 2,789 allotments in Brighton and Hove were now let.

Councillor Alexander, the acting cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism and adviser on allotments, said that the figure was up from 82 per cent in May. The national average is 92 per cent.

The Labour councillor, who runs the Grub Hub vegetable growing project, which supports local food banks, said that the allotment service was “at a turning point”.

She said that she recently met officials and the chair of the Allotment Federation, Mark Carroll, to discuss plotholders’ concerns.

An extra staff member was being recruited, she said. And the service had been working through data protection issues to enable volunteers to be more effective.

Councillor Alexander said: “It’s going to take some time to see the effects but it really is happening.

“The chair of the Allotment Federation was sitting there (at the meeting) with a big smile on his face so I think that’s a good indicator.”

Maintenance was happening, funded by some of the council’s budget underspend in the past financial year. Overgrown pathways and potholes were being tackled at allotment sites, she added.