A business owner has started a petition calling for an end to the new red route in London Road and Lewes Road, in Brighton.

Brighton and Hove City Council brought in the red routes in April. Since then, business owners have met the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, Councillor Trevor Muten, to share their concerns.

In response, more loading bays have been created along London Road where suppliers were struggling to make deliveries to some businesses.

The new petition, organised by Smokemart owner Kamil Sharobi, 38, is headed Brighton Red Route (London Road and Lewes Road) on the council’s website. It lists three concerns for businesses and two for residents.

Mr Sharobi has struggled to deliver stock to his shop because he has to wait for vehicles to clear the nearest loading bay which is shared by nine businesses.

The petition calls for an immediate end to the red routes, a review of traffic management alternatives, more loading bays and short-term parking and a more meaningful consultation with business owners and residents.

The petition said: “We believe that by addressing these issues, Brighton and Hove City Council can foster a thriving business environment and a more accessible inclusive community.

“We urge the council to act swiftly to remove the red route and support the economic health and wellbeing of our local area.”

The petition said that immediate action was required to deal with loading and unloading difficulties, with shop owners facing significant challenges with too few loading bays.

The petition said: “The few loading bays available are situated far from the shops, making it extremely difficult for business owners to load and unload goods efficiently.

“This has led to increased operational costs and delays, adversely affecting the smooth functioning of businesses.

“Customer inconvenience: The new red route has reduced the availability of convenient parking spaces for customers, leading to a decline in foot traffic.

“Customers are deterred by the lack of accessible parking and the increased difficulty in making quick stops for purchases. This has resulted in a noticeable decrease in sales and revenue for local businesses.

“Economic impact: The restrictions imposed by the red route are stifling local trade. Small and independent businesses, which form the backbone of our community, are particularly vulnerable.

“The economic vitality of London Road and Lewes Road is at risk if these businesses continue to suffer.”

The petition also cited effects on the community. It said: “The red route has made it challenging for people with disabilities, elderly residents and families with young children to access the shops and services they rely on.

“The limited and inconvenient parking options disproportionately affect these groups, leading to reduced inclusivity in the community.

“Contrary to its intended purpose, the red route has not alleviated traffic congestion. Instead, it has created bottlenecks and increased traffic on surrounding roads as drivers seek alternative routes.

“This has led to longer travel times and heightened frustration among commuters and residents alike.”

Conservative group leader councillor Alistair McNair raised the issue at a meeting of the full council on Thursday 11 July.

He said that the routes might make buses a few minutes faster but had resulted in “financial difficulty” for small businesses who need to have priority over a private bus company.

Councillor Muten said that he had met residents and traders at the London Road Area Local Action Team and concerned business owners three times since the red routes came into force.

He said: “One of the things we had, in particular, along London Road and Lewes Road is commonly congested traffic causing air pollution and delaying buses but also other traffic through main arterial routes of the city.

“We do think they are adding incredible value to the community. What I have been committed to doing during this consultation is talking to the residents and traders in London Road.”

Councillor Muten said that work was still needed to help Mr Sharobi’s business and another business, Presuming Ed, but he added that it was previously illegal to park on the double yellow lines that were there before.

The petition is running until Sunday 1 September. Business owners and residents affected by the red routes can submit feedback by emailing parkingprojects@brighton-hove.gov.uk before Monday 30 September.