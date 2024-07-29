Visitors were caught short as public toilets on the seafront were closed on one of the busiest weekends of the year.
And today it emerged that the toilets are likely to remain until the source of the problem with the water supply can be identified and fixed.
The closed toilets are by the sunken garden to the east of Rockwater, the venue on Hove seafront.
Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “Unfortunately a problem with the local water supply this weekend meant we had to close our public toilets at Western Esplanade.
“Southern Water was contacted and is investigating the cause of the problem.
“The site is without water and will need to remain closed until Southern Water is able to restore water to the site.
“Hopefully, Southern Water will be able to restore the water supply as soon as possible and these toilets can be opened again.
“But until then we would encourage residents and visitors to use the nearest public toilets which are at the King Alfred Leisure Centre.”
The area is currently undergoing extensive building work with the creation of the new Hove Beach Park.
Doesn’t sound much like Councillor Rowkins is putting much pressure on Southern Water to get things sorted if the fault does in fact lie with them. If public services have to close because of issues with Southern Water infrastructure, then surely the company should be put under pressure to fix things at speed, and / or pay compensation for loss of services in the meantime.
It’s all well and good telling people to use the next nearest toilets at the King Alfred, but by the very nature of the group most reliant on public toilets, they aren’t that accessible for people with mobility needs and health issues. Not good enough and disappointing to see the council’s glib response.
Bearing in mind the extensive construction works between the Toilets and the coast road, it will be the Contractors that have severed the connection. This should have only taken a couple of hours to fix – shocking!!!
Yep – does sound likely it could be contractors working on behalf of the council, which might explain their glib excuse if they have suspicions that the fault could lie with the work they are doing themselves not being done with enough care, rather than it being a Southern Water issue entirely!