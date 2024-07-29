Visitors were caught short as public toilets on the seafront were closed on one of the busiest weekends of the year.

And today it emerged that the toilets are likely to remain until the source of the problem with the water supply can be identified and fixed.

The closed toilets are by the sunken garden to the east of Rockwater, the venue on Hove seafront.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “Unfortunately a problem with the local water supply this weekend meant we had to close our public toilets at Western Esplanade.

“Southern Water was contacted and is investigating the cause of the problem.

“The site is without water and will need to remain closed until Southern Water is able to restore water to the site.

“Hopefully, Southern Water will be able to restore the water supply as soon as possible and these toilets can be opened again.

“But until then we would encourage residents and visitors to use the nearest public toilets which are at the King Alfred Leisure Centre.”

The area is currently undergoing extensive building work with the creation of the new Hove Beach Park.