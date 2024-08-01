A new project from Lou Rhodes (Mercury-nominated singer/songwriter and founder member of highly acclaimed top 30 duo Lamb) and multi-platinum songwriter and keyboardist Rohan Heath (founder member of Urban Cookie Collective) comes to The Old Market in Hove on Tuesday 10th September.

Lou and Rohan formed Kiiōtō connected in lockdown, a friendship grew and they became inseparable. Then emerged the nascent seed of Kiiōtō’s debut album, ‘As Dust We Rise’, but it was on a trip to Louisiana that the songs began to take more solid form. “It’s a record that doesn’t shy away from the big themes of life”, Lou says, “we kind of rolled up our sleeves on this one”.

Written and partially recorded in Lou and Rohan’s home studios in London and Wiltshire, the songs were then taken to producer Simon Byrt’s studio. Kiiōtō’s debut stands as an intuitive meld of shared histories, united in the desire to explore fresh stories and places. “These are the songs we’ve always needed to write”, says Rohan. “Every melody, lyric and chord we’d ever sang or played to this point was part of the journey to Kiiōtō to this album: As Dust We Rise”.

Kiiōtō will be performing live at The Old Market, Hove, on Tuesday 10th September. TIckets are on sale now and can be purchased from The Old Market’s Box Office on 01273 201801 or visit www.theoldmarket.com/shows/kiioto.

linktr.ee/kiioto